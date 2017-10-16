Olympic Gold Quest Ropes in Seven Foreign Coaches

Seven foreign coaches in four disciplines have been roped in by the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), an outfit founded by sports icons Prakash Padukone and Geet Sethi, to train 80 junior and senior sportspersons within the country and overseas.This has been done as OGQ's research and experience over the last two Olympic cycles "has shown that foreign coaches bring in invaluable knowledge on the techniques, strategies and training methods used by top athletes worldwide which is important to implement in training of our Indian athletes as they prepare for the Olympic Games", a media release from OGQ said on Monday.More than 40 of these trainees are being supported by OGQ, the release said. The foreign coaches appointed by OGQ are Charles Atkinson of England for boxing, Kim Hagyong of Korea for archery, Vladimer Mestvirishvili of Georgia for wrestling as well as Kim Seonil (Korea), Munkhbayar Dorjsuren (Germany) Lazslo Scuzak (Hungary) and Anton Belak (Czech Republic) for shooting.OGQ, a not-for-profit foundation, has been established to help Indian athletes win Olympic Gold medals. OGQ raises donation from fans, individuals and organisations to support training of senior and junior Indian athletes who have a potential of winning an Olympic medal.