Paddler Soumyajit Ghosh Bags Singles, Doubles at Chile Open
Soumyajit Ghosh. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: It was a double delight for Soumyajit Ghosh as he bagged both the singles and doubles gold at the Seamaster 2017 ITTF Challenge Chile Open in Santiago.
This is the first time India had won a men's doubles title on either the ITTF Challenge Series or ITTF World Tour.
Ghosh, meanwhile, became the third Indian to win a men's singles title at an ITTF Challenge Series or ITTF World Tour tournament, while Amalraj became the fourth Indian to reach a final of such a competition.
In the final match at Santiago last night, third seed Amalraj made a better start as he clinched the opening game comfortably.
But failed to sustain the rhythm and went down in the second, third and fourth games. Amalraj then made a strong comeback in the fifth game.
However, Ghosh came out all guns blazing in the sixth to emerged on top.
"I'm the third Indian to win such a tournament. I'm really happy. But being the top seed, I felt the pressure all through," said Ghosh.
Earlier, the Indian duo of Ghosh and Amalraj accounted for Philipp Floritz and Hunor Szocs 4-0 (13-11 10-12 14-12 11 -9).
"This is big for us. It's the first time we have won such a title and a first for India, too," said an elated Ghosh.
Twice before India had gone down in the doubles final.
"For me, it was the first final and first gold. In more than 10 years of my international career, it has always been China, Japan or Germany. Now that India has won, it is good for the future of table tennis in India," said Amalraj.