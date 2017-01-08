Pankaj Advani Downs Aditya Mehta to Win Kolkata Open
File Image of Pankaj Advani. (Getty Images)
Kolkata: Ace cueist Pankaj Advani downed two-time defending champion Aditya Mehta 5-1 in a flawless display to clinch the third Kolkata Open National Invitational Snooker Championship on Sunday.
The 16-time world champion was off to a sedate start before clinching the issue by posting a break of 101 in the sixth game en route to a 75-56 (60), 76-19 (67), 87-47 (14), 73-17, 0-101 (101), 116-0 (101) win.
Trailing 23-56, Advani capitalised on Mehta's miss as he posted a break of 60 to take a 1-0 lead.
It was a challenging in the second game with both the cueists refusing to budge. Mehta led 13-9 before Advani wrapped it up in an unfinished 67 break with only the colours left.
Mehta led 47-5 but Advani held his composure to cruise to a 3-0 lead and was up 4-0 at the break.
After the break, Mehta thundered to a 101-0 with the first century break but it was too little as Advani produced his best in the sixth game to win his maiden title in the Kolkata Open with an identical break of 101.
