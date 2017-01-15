Parupalli Kashyap Hurts His Shoulder During PBL Final
File photo of Parupalli Kashyap (Getty Images)
New Delhi: On a comeback trail after his long injury lay off, Indian shutter Parupalli Kashyap has hurt his shoulder during his match against H S Prannoy in the finals of the Premier Badminton League here.
With Chennai Smashers leading 3-2 after the first three matches, Kashyap took the court against Mumbai's Prannoy in the first men's singles. During a rally, he dived at the forecourt to retrieve the shuttle and ended up hurting his shoulder.
Kashyap has been going through a tough phase last year after he injured his knee and it derailed his Olympic dream. On his comeback, he reached the semifinals at Korea Open Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament.
Asked about the 11-point scoring format that was used in the second season of Premier Badminton League, Kashyap said an attacking player has an advantage in this format.
"I think in singles the guy who is more powerful and faster has an advantage. Someone trying to prolong the rallies and win depending on his stamina is out. You have to be really good with your attack. If you are defending then you are not so good."
Recommended For You
- Big Night!62nd JIO Filmfare Awards: Alia, Sonam Lead The Fashion Game
- in the netHow Bed-ridden Sumit Became 'Crazy Sumit' of Kiss-and-Run Videos
- Oops!Vin Diesel Calls Ranveer Deepika's Boyfriend And Her Smile Just Confirms It!
- The Next GalaxySamsung Galaxy S8 Revealed: Price, Specs And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Powerful!Ashamed to be Nominated For Baaghi: Amaal Mallik Slams Indian Award Shows