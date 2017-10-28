Patna Pirates Crowned Champions as They Hammer Gujarat Fortunegiants 55-38

Patna Pirates were crowned champions for the third time in a row as they crushed Gujarat Fortunegiants 55-38 to win Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5. Pardeep Narwal was once again the star of the show as he scored an incredible 19 raid points. Monu Goyat scored nine points whereas Jaideep chipped in with five tackle points. It was a disappointing night for Gujarat as their famed defence failed miserably on a night when it mattered the most. Fazel Atrachali scored zero points whereas Abozar Mighani had just one point. Gujarat managed just five tackle points and couldn’t contain Pardeep and Monu Goyat.Pardeep Narwal ended the season as highest raid point scored with 369 points in Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5. Monu Goyat opened Patna Pirates account in the second minute with a two-point raid. Rakesh Narwal opened Gujarat’s account with a super raid in the third minute as Gujarat led 3-2. Pardeep Narwal was sent to the bench in the third minute as Gujarat Fortunegiants led 4-2.Gujarat Fortunegiants looked in commanding position after five minutes as they led 5-3 and reduced Patna Pirates to just two men. Sukesh Hegde scored with a two-point raid as Gujarat inflicted an all out to lead 9-3.Patna Pirates defence was finding it tough to get in the match as they scored just one point in nine minutes as they trailed 6-11. Pardeep Narwal was made ineffective by the solid Gujarat defence. The Fortunegiants led 14-6 in the 11th minute and Patna were staring at another all out. Vijay scored two points and sent the two Iranians to the bench as Patna Pirates trailed 8-14 in the 14th minute.Pardeep Narwal scored with a super raid in the 16th minute as Patna Pirates inflicted an all out to level the match at 15-15. Monu Goyat scored with a two-point raid in the 17th minute as Patna Pirates led for the first time in the match. Pardeep Narwal scored a raid point in the 20th minute as Patna Pirates went into the break leading 21-18.Patna Pirates began the second half in style as they inflicted an all out in the 23rd minute to lead 27-21. Gujarat Fortunegiants scored three successive points in the next three minutes as they trailed 25-29. Vijay scored with a crucial do-or-die raid in the 30th minute as Patna Pirates led 30-26 and got Pardeep Narwal back on the mat.Pardeep Narwal came with a super raid as Patna inflicted another all out in the 32nd minute to lead 38-26. Pardeep attained a super 10 while Jaideep got a high five as Patna Pirates led 39-28. Gujarat Fortunegiants came back strongly as they scored five points in two raids to trail 33-39. Pardeep Narwal came up with another super raid in thr 36th minute as Patna Pirates led 43-34. Patna Pirates forced a super tackle in the same minute to extend their lead to 45-34.Sachin got a super 10 for Gujarat and scored with two successive raids as they trailed 36-45. Pardeep Narwal scored with a two-point raid as Patna led 48-36 with less than three minutes to go. Patna Pirates made Gujarat suffer as they inflicted another all out in the 39th minute to lead 53-37.