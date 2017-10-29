Patna Pirates made it a hat-trick of titles as they crushed Gujarat Fortunegiants 55-38 to win the Pro Kabaddi Season 5. Captain Pardeep Narwal was once again the star of the show as he scored an incredible 19 raid points.He had yet another stellar season, scoring 369 raid points, leading the overall points chart in the league. Patna Pirates came in as the defending champions and performed like champions as they sealed their third consecutive title, dominating from beginning."You feel extra pressure as champions. Coming into the league, our aim right from the start was to win it," Pardeep said talking to News18 Sports.He is also among the youngest of all the captains in the league but that isn't something that has flustered him."As a captain, my message to the boys is to give their best. I don't think about captaincy too much." he says.He also revealed his humble beginnings, adding that he was attracted to the sport right from his childhood."People in my village only played Kabaddi, that was the only sport we had growing up. I always wanted to play Kabaddi and was waiting for an opportunity to prove myself," Pardeep, who hailsfrom Rindhana village in Sonipat, added.The star raider also explained that the sport has undergone a massive change, and it is no longer a physical sport."Kabaddi is played in the mind now, earlier it used to be a physical game but now it's completely played in the mind, you have to be calculate and be careful with every move," Pardeep added, giving insight into his calm demeanor on the mat.He was an integral part of India's World Cup campaign, and he said that representing India in the sport remains his biggest achievement so far.Talking about taking the game to a world audience, Pardeep said it is important that the game gets a global coverage."The game needs to be broadcast worldwide, only then will more people be attracted to the sport," he says, signing off.