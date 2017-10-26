GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Patna Pirates to meet Gujarat Fortunegiants in PKL Final

Patna Pirates sealed its place in the final of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) - Season 5 defeating Bengal Warriors 47-44 in the Qualifier Two

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2017, 11:14 PM IST
Pardeep Narwal in action. (PKL Images)
Chennai: Patna Pirates sealed its place in the final of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) - Season 5 defeating Bengal Warriors 47-44 in the Qualifier Two at Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. For Patna Pirates, Pardeep Narwal was the star of the show once again and scored 23 raid points.

The winners played solid defence from the back and scored 10 tackle points. For Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh scored 17 points but didnt get enough support from the defenders as they scored
just six tackle points. Bengal Warriors scored more raid points than Patna but were let down by its defenders.

Patna Pirates will now play Gujarat Fortunegiants in the final to be played here on October 28. It is Patna Pirates third consecutive final in the Pro Kabaddi League.
