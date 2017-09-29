GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Paul Pogba Has Suffered a 'Long-term' Injury, Confirms Jose Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is facing a long spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.

Reuters

Updated:September 29, 2017, 7:22 PM IST
Paul Pogba injured his hamstring against FC Basel at Old Trafford (Image: Reuters)
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is facing a long spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.

Pogba suffered the injury in United's 3-0 Champions League win over Basel this month.

"He's injured, he cannot play tomorrow and it's not an injury that I can have the hope like I have with (Antonio) Valencia or (Phil) Jones," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of the home Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"I have the hope to see them in training and to have a positive answer."

Mourinho did not put a time scale on Pogba's return but said he was thinking about the 24-year-old France international in the same way as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, who are expected to miss the rest of the year due to injuries.

"So long-term injuries I don't speak about them," Mourinho said. "Ibra and Pogba and Rojo, these players I don't think about them."
