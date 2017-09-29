Paul Pogba Has Suffered a 'Long-term' Injury, Confirms Jose Mourinho
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is facing a long spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.
Paul Pogba injured his hamstring against FC Basel at Old Trafford (Image: Reuters)
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is facing a long spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.
Pogba suffered the injury in United's 3-0 Champions League win over Basel this month.
"He's injured, he cannot play tomorrow and it's not an injury that I can have the hope like I have with (Antonio) Valencia or (Phil) Jones," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of the home Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
"I have the hope to see them in training and to have a positive answer."
Mourinho did not put a time scale on Pogba's return but said he was thinking about the 24-year-old France international in the same way as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, who are expected to miss the rest of the year due to injuries.
"So long-term injuries I don't speak about them," Mourinho said. "Ibra and Pogba and Rojo, these players I don't think about them."
Pogba suffered the injury in United's 3-0 Champions League win over Basel this month.
"He's injured, he cannot play tomorrow and it's not an injury that I can have the hope like I have with (Antonio) Valencia or (Phil) Jones," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of the home Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
"I have the hope to see them in training and to have a positive answer."
Mourinho did not put a time scale on Pogba's return but said he was thinking about the 24-year-old France international in the same way as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, who are expected to miss the rest of the year due to injuries.
"So long-term injuries I don't speak about them," Mourinho said. "Ibra and Pogba and Rojo, these players I don't think about them."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Likely to Play in Ranji Trophy Opener
- Judwaa 2 Music Review: Varun Dhawan-Starrer Creates a Sonic Time Machine
- Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor Steal the Limelight at Judwaa 2 Screening
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore