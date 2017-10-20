Paul Pogba on Comeback Trail For Injury-hit Manchester United

Paul Pogba appears to be getting closer to a Manchester United comeback, but manager Jose Mourinho remains unsure as to when the France midfielder will be fit to return.United have maintained a strong start to the season since Pogba suffered a hamstring injury against Basel last month and are second in the Premier League as they prepare for Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Town.There is no doubt, though, that the midfielder's quality was missed in their two most recent matches.United had to defend stoutly to earn a 0-0 draw at Liverpool last Saturday before grinding out a 1-0 victory over Benfica in the Champions League in Portugal on Wednesday.Pogba posted a video on social media on Thursday of himself doing full sprints and looking in athletic shape, raising hopes he may return sooner rather than later.United have been short of players in midfield of late, with Marouane Fellaini missing the Liverpool and Benfica games with a knee injury sustained while playing for Belgium at the start of October.It means Nemanja Matic has been paired with Ander Herrera in the two holding midfield roles and they are set to stay there if neither Fellaini nor Pogba recover in time.There are concerns, too, over Marcus Rashford, who scored Wednesday's winning goal in Lisbon before picking up a knee injury.Given Mourinho has made a habit of alternating Rashford with Anthony Martial this season, it is likely the France forward would have stepped back into the starting line-up at the John Smith's Stadium anyway.Phil Jones, who has been struggling with injuries of late, is set to be available for Saturday, but fellow defender Eric Bailly remains a doubt with a groin injury.