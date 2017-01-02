PBL 2017, Awadhe Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters: As It Happened

Event Highlights
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Awadhe Warriors will be spearheaded by Indian star Saina Nehwal, who will be keen to prove her form after overcoming fitness hurdles late November. A match against world No.3 Sung ji Hyun will be a good test for Saina.
In Awadhe's team, Kidambi Srikanth and Vincent Wong Wing Ki are strong men's singles options, while Markis Kido and Goh W Shem are crucial in the doubles games.
1st Trump defeat of Vodafone #PBL2017 was caused by Kido/ Goh as @awadhewarriors start their campaign with a win #AWAvHYD #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/QDUz3JhS5L— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
Srikanth can do it! His victory gives @awadhewarriors an unassailable lead against @Hyd_Hunters as they lead 4-1! #AWAvHYD #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/9KId7dmn4S— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
We have a deciding game now! @srikidambi wins 11-7 against @rajivouseph. #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
Great opening game! @rajivouseph comes from behind to clinch the opening game 13-11 against @srikidambi. #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
Superb from Bodin Isara/ S Amitrapai! Came from behind to win the game and match against Satwik/ Chau Wah. #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
That's one acrobatic shot! 😎#PBL2017 #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/QvcxrXiuRq— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 2, 2017
2 in 2 for @caro_marin2 as she helps @Hyd_Hunters draw level against @awadhewarriors. Fantastic match indeed! #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/lkO8W6WGIU— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
And that's the match! Domination from @caro_marin2 in the second game against Saina helps @Hyd_Hunters draw level. #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
Complete domination from @caro_marin2 in the second game so far. Leads 6-0 against @NSaina at the break. #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
Early lead for @caro_marin2 against @NSaina. 2-0. #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
And @caro_marin2 wins that fantastic rally to take the 1st game 15-14 against @NSaina. This is one special match! #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
One hell of a match between @saiprneeth92 & Wong Vincent! The Hong Kong shuttler gives @awadhewarriors the lead. #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/CBVWoJumiO— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
And Wong Vincent now in the lead with that superb smash! Leads 10-8 against @saiprneeth92 #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
Neck and neck so far! 7-7 for @saiprneeth92 against Wong. #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
Some amazing matches await us! Here's the order of play! #AWAvHYD#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/Wq00P8TXnd— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
The @awadhewarriors start their Vodafone #PBL2017 campaign today and @NSaina calls her fans for all out support! #AWDvHYD#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/nzOLELkmlN— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017
Vodafone #PBL2017 promises another exciting clash as Saina-powered @awadhewarriors take on Marin's @Hyd_Hunters! #AWDvHYD #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/Hsa4blYgBX— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 2, 2017