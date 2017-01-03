LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

PBL 2017, Chennai Smashers vs Bengaluru Blasters: As It Happened

News18.com | January 3, 2017, 10:31 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Bengaluru Blasters take on Chennai Smashers in their Premier Badminton League match on Tuesday.

Olympic champion Carolina Marin kicked-off the second edition of Premier Badminton League in style winning a closely contested encounter against PV Sindhu guiding Hyderabad Hunters to 4-3 win over Chennai Smashers.

Jan 3, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 9:27 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 9:27 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 8:33 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 8:33 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 8:17 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 8:09 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 7:47 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 7:46 pm (IST)

GAME 1:

 

PV Sindhu wins first game 12-10 against Cheung Yi.


Jan 3, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 7:30 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 7:20 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 7:12 pm (IST)

Game 1:

 

Parupalli Kashyap wins first game 11-8 against Sourabh Verma.


Jan 3, 2017 7:02 pm (IST)

What a  start from Kashyap. Three back-to-back points from him. He leads 3-0 against Sourabh.


Jan 3, 2017 6:48 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 6:47 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 6:33 pm (IST)

Hello friends and welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Premier Badminton League 2017 match between -- Bengaluru Blasters and Chennai Smashers.


Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.