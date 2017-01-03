PBL 2017, Chennai Smashers vs Bengaluru Blasters: As It Happened

Event Highlights
Bengaluru Blasters take on Chennai Smashers in their Premier Badminton League match on Tuesday.
Olympic champion Carolina Marin kicked-off the second edition of Premier Badminton League in style winning a closely contested encounter against PV Sindhu guiding Hyderabad Hunters to 4-3 win over Chennai Smashers.
That's clean wrap and it can't be any better! @ChennaiSmashers trounce @Blr_Blasters 5-0!#BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
That point where @ChennaiSmashers' @ChrisAdcock1 & @gabbywhite011 won that marathon game! #BLRvCHE#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/GrQwnnWnql— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
.@Blr_Blasters win their first match, thanks to the brilliance of @ViktorAxelsen! @ChennaiSmashers are leading 4-1 #BLRvCHE#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/0LQNVd1iH8— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
Viktor is victorious! #BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/vlO0kwhX0h— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
It's 4-0 for the @ChennaiSmashers in this tie now! @ChrisAdcock1 and @gabbywhite011, what a game! 👏👏👏 #BLRvCHE#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/iGKVBDyT9B— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
The point where @Blr_Blasters won their first game of the match! #BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack #PBL2017 pic.twitter.com/CmPv4Oy305— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
Simply unbelievable stuff from both teams! Disappointment for @Blr_Blasters as @ChennaiSmashers win the tie, but what an end to the game.— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
Crowd get there money's worth! #BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/LUgvjzBaV2— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
At the break of the 3rd game, it's the @Blr_Blasters who are leading over the @ChennaiSmashers pair. Game on!#BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
Lots of energy in the crowd! #BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/hSqc3eF3Fq— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
Not an easy win for @Pvsindhu1, but job well done! That 'Trump Match' victory, @ChennaiSmashers take a 3-0 lead.#BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/n7OIyQR52K— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
Straight from the venue! #BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/BOJToe5DCX— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
#Sindhu shows her mettle as #CheungYi lead the game till the last moment, only to lose out in the end.#BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
At the break #CheungYi leads @Pvsindhu1 comfortably by 6-3. Will we see #Sindhu return with vengeance?— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
#BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack
A top class performance there by @parupallik. #BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/HKQGabJCyi— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
Game and Match for @parupallik after a dominant display from the @ChennaiSmashers' shuttler, 11-8, 11-5. #BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
Game 1 wrapped up nicely by @parupallik after a good performance by the @ChennaiSmashers' man. 8-11#BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
The order of play for today's first match is out! Here is how @Blr_Blasters and @ChennaiSmashers look like! #BLRvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/c7g7hoVY0i— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017
The baddies have touched down in Mumbai! The @Blr_Blasters take on @ChennaiSmashers in the first tie. 😎#BLRvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/xyKTW3Pl02— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 3, 2017