PBL 2017, Chennai Smashers vs Mumbai Rockets, Final: As It Happened

News18.com | January 14, 2017, 10:35 PM IST
Mumbai Rockets thrashed Hyderabad Hunters 3-(-1) in the second semi-final to set their date with Chennai Smashers in the summit clash of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium.

Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu inspired the Chennai Smashers to beat Awadhe Warriors 4-1 in the first semi-final and storm into the finals.

Jan 14, 2017 10:13 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)

Chennai Smashers beat Mumbai Rockets to win the Premier Badminton League 2017 title


Jan 14, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)

Both players making vital errors. Tanongsak goes into the break leading 6-3 against Ajay in the last break .


Jan 14, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)

Another HUGE error from Ajay. GAME POINT for Tanongsak. 10-7.


Jan 14, 2017 9:52 pm (IST)

Tanongsak shows his reflexes! Goes into the break leading 6-3 against Ajay Jayaram


Jan 14, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)

Perfect placement from ajay Jayaram. 3-4 against Tanongsak. 


Jan 14, 2017 9:45 pm (IST)

Tanongsak S fighting hard here! 8-9 against Ajay Jayaram


Jan 14, 2017 9:42 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)

Ajay Jayaram makes it 2-2 against Tanongsak


Jan 14, 2017 9:33 pm (IST)

Ajay Jayaram takes on Tanongsak! This is a humdinger! 

 

This is the final match of the tie. Who will win the title?


Jan 14, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 9:28 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 9:25 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 9:22 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 9:18 pm (IST)

Prannoy leads 8-3 against Kashyap. 


Jan 14, 2017 9:11 pm (IST)

What a thriller!  Kashyap takes the second game 11-8. 


Jan 14, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)

Kashyap shows great reflexes, goes into the break leading 6-3.


Jan 14, 2017 8:59 pm (IST)

Excitment of the highest notch in this match! Kashyap leads 4-3 against Prannoy.


Jan 14, 2017 8:58 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)

That was one outrageous smash from Prannoy. He leads 6-3 against Kashyap


Jan 14, 2017 8:45 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)

MATCH NO. 4:

 

Parupalli Kashyap vs HS Prannoy


Jan 14, 2017 8:36 pm (IST)

Yong Dae/ Nipitphon are 2 points away from winning the Trump match. Lead 9-6 against Kolding/ C Adcock.


Jan 14, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)

Yong Dae/ Nipitphon win 3 points on a trot.


Jan 14, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)

The Mumbai Rockets pair edge past the Chennai Smashers pair. Win the game it 12-10 against Adcock/ Kolding.


Jan 14, 2017 8:21 pm (IST)

Chennai Smashers draw level. Make it 7-7 against Yong Dae/ Nipitphon.


Jan 14, 2017 8:13 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 8:10 pm (IST)

Next up is:

 

Mumbai Rockets's Trump as Yong Dae/ Nipitphon play against Kolding/ Adcock


Jan 14, 2017 8:04 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 8:00 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu smashes this hard. She takes 8-5 lead against Hyun. 


Jan 14, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

Incredible rally! Hyun draws level to make it 5-5 against Sindhu.


Jan 14, 2017 7:54 pm (IST)

Blistering smash from Hyun! 4-5 against Sindhu.


Jan 14, 2017 7:48 pm (IST)

Splendid from PV Sindhu! She wins first game 11-8 against Hyun.


Jan 14, 2017 7:47 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 7:38 pm (IST)

Power game from Sindhu!

 

The Rio Olympics silver medallist leads 6-4


Jan 14, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)

Excellent rally to start the match! Sindhu wins the 29-shot rally to lead 2-0 against Hyun.


Jan 14, 2017 7:28 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 7:28 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu is in action next as she faces Sung Ji Hyun. Chennai lead 2-0


Jan 14, 2017 7:27 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 7:27 pm (IST)

The Adcocks win 4 in a row! 8-4 now!


Jan 14, 2017 7:27 pm (IST)

The Adcocks draw level. Make it 6-6. 


Jan 14, 2017 7:22 pm (IST)

What a start! Mumbai Rockets start the 2nd game well. They go into the break leading 6-4


Jan 14, 2017 7:20 pm (IST)

Fantastic drop shot from Chris Adcock to take the opening game 11-9 against the Mumbai Rockets  pair. 


Jan 14, 2017 7:11 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 7:08 pm (IST)

Chris Adcock and Gabby White go into the break leading 6-5 


Jan 14, 2017 7:07 pm (IST)

MATCH 1: 

 

Chris Adcock and Gabby White take on Nipitphon P/ N Zieba in the 1st match 


Jan 14, 2017 6:43 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 6:34 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 6:34 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 6:34 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 6:33 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 6:33 pm (IST)

Jan 14, 2017 6:22 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Premier Badminton League 2017 Final between Mumbai Rockets and Chennai Smashers.


