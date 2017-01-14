PBL 2017, Chennai Smashers vs Mumbai Rockets, Final: As It Happened

Event Highlights
Mumbai Rockets thrashed Hyderabad Hunters 3-(-1) in the second semi-final to set their date with Chennai Smashers in the summit clash of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium.
Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu inspired the Chennai Smashers to beat Awadhe Warriors 4-1 in the first semi-final and storm into the finals.
.@ajay_289 slightly ahead. 7-6 against Tanongsak. #CHEvMUM #PBL2017 #TheFinalSmash— The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017
The magical 7! The unbeaten Rocketeer! An exhibition from this champ! 💪 #CHEvMUM #PBL2017 #TheFinalSmash pic.twitter.com/kK7EdAM60T— The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017
Nothing to take away from the champ, Parupalli Kashyap. He gave it his all! Injured his shoulder but fought hard! #CHEvMUM #TheFinalSmash pic.twitter.com/7MSanTDV3H— The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017
And the Rockets stay in the tie! Prannoy makes it 7 in a row! Kashyap fought valiantly but it was not to be. #CHEvMUM #TheFinalSmash pic.twitter.com/oCK14aDdU2— The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017
Perfect combination! @LYDSparkers & Nipitphon won their Trump match to bring back @Mumbai_Rockets_ in this clash! #CHEvMUM#TheFinalSmash pic.twitter.com/vVL2qpsk7T— The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017
Another dominating show from @PRANNOYHSPRI. Makes it look so easy! Wins the 1st game 11-4 against Kashyap. #CHEvMUM #TheFinalSmash— The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017
7 Matches. 6 Victories. 1 Superstar. 🙏 #CHEvMUM #PBL2017 #TheFinalSmash pic.twitter.com/1lHiNTJefk— The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017
.@Pvsindhu1 had a wonderful Vodafone #PBL2017 and she finishes on a high! The Smashers lead 3-0 in the tie. #CHEvMUM #TheFinalSmash pic.twitter.com/GPpaciERqc— The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017
.@ChrisAdcock1 and @gabbywhite011 on a roll! Helps the Smashers start off the tie perfectly. #CHEvMUM #PBL2017#TheFinalSmash pic.twitter.com/LW6kKdve5K— The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017
The Awesome Adcocks win 7 points in a row to win the Trump. Take a bow, absolutely amazing performance. #CHEvMUM #PBL2017#TheFinalSmash pic.twitter.com/HKEMR12mkH— The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017
Alright! This is how the teams are lined-up for the last tie of Vodafone #PBL2017! Who will hit #TheFinalSmash? #CHEvMUM pic.twitter.com/lKTzWyJFnS— The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017
Some action snaps from last night's entertaining semi-finals that brought the house down in the Vodafone #PBL2017! #TheFinalSmash pic.twitter.com/rfcYM9uDKD— The Smashing Trophy (@PBLIndiaLive) January 14, 2017