PBL 2017, Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashers: As It Happened

Jan 1, 2017 6:18 pm (IST)

RULES:

1. In the league stage, each team plays 1 TIE with each of the other teams; and the league stage is

followed by 2 Semifinal TIES & 1 Final TIE.



2. Each TIE comprises of 5 matches – Men’s Singles 1, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles & Men’s Singles 2. There is no Women’s Doubles match.



3. Each Match will be played as best of 3 Games, with each game being a Race to 11 points. In case both the players are tied at 10-10, then they play on for a lead of 2 points, till a cap of 15 i.e., after 14-14, there will be the deciding point.



4. After each team shares the list of players who will be playing the 5 matches & their choice of trump match, the order of play will be mutually decided by the Technical team of PBL & Star India before each tie (from a neutral perspective) to keep the schedule engaging for viewers and spectators, keeping in mind the following criteria:

a. No player plays back to back matches

b. In case the same is unavoidable, then there will be a 5 minute extra gap between consecutive matches if the same player is playing them.

Prior to this, both the captains would have shared the names of the players who will be representing them in these 5 matches and which of these 5 matches will be Trump for the respective teams. It is fine that both the teams have placed the Trump on the same match.