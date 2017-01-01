PBL 2017, Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashers: As It Happened

Event Highlights
The Premier Badminton League (PBL) begins with a clash between Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers in a clash that includes a sub-plot -- a tussle between Olympic women's singles finalists Carolina Marin and PV Sindhu.
Apart from Sindhu, Chennai boast men's singles shuttlers Tommy Sugiarto and Parupalli Kashyap, who will be eager to continue his progress after making a comeback from a knee injury. Britain's Adcock couple, Chris and Gabrielle will be important in the men's and the mixed doubles matches.
In the opposite camp will be two talented Indian singles youngsters Sameer Verma and B. Sai Praneeth. In the form of English Rajiv Ouseph, Hyderabad have a proven international player. Malaysian doubles specialist Tan Boon Heong and Tan Wee Kiong.
Phenomenal stuff from @rajivouseph as @Hyd_Hunters go into the last match with their trump in hand! #HYDvCHE#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/5anmeIHdVc— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 1, 2017
.@ChennaiSmashers' trump match is next as the Adcocks take on @Hyd_Hunters' Satwik Sairaj and Chau Hoi Wah. #HYDvCHE#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 1, 2017
Up next is Tommy Sugiarto against B Sai Praneeth! Can @ChennaiSmashers comeback from here? #HYDvCHE#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 1, 2017
.@Pvsindhu1 in the lead now! 6-5 at the break of second game against @caro_marin2. Chennai fans right now! #HYDvCHE#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/F6otgcQKTr— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 1, 2017
.@ChennaiSmashers just before going into the game against @Hyd_Hunters #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/uFRbQm0sPW— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 1, 2017
.@Pvsindhu1 getting ready for the crucial encounter ahead! The match starts soon! #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/AINHMIEiHf— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 1, 2017
Here's how the teams are lined up! Who will come on top in this mouth-watering encounter? #HYDvCHE#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/F8K2UrX3Jj— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 1, 2017
RULES:
1. In the league stage, each team plays 1 TIE with each of the other teams; and the league stage is
followed by 2 Semifinal TIES & 1 Final TIE.
2. Each TIE comprises of 5 matches – Men’s Singles 1, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles & Men’s Singles 2. There is no Women’s Doubles match.
3. Each Match will be played as best of 3 Games, with each game being a Race to 11 points. In case both the players are tied at 10-10, then they play on for a lead of 2 points, till a cap of 15 i.e., after 14-14, there will be the deciding point.
4. After each team shares the list of players who will be playing the 5 matches & their choice of trump match, the order of play will be mutually decided by the Technical team of PBL & Star India before each tie (from a neutral perspective) to keep the schedule engaging for viewers and spectators, keeping in mind the following criteria:
a. No player plays back to back matches
b. In case the same is unavoidable, then there will be a 5 minute extra gap between consecutive matches if the same player is playing them.
Prior to this, both the captains would have shared the names of the players who will be representing them in these 5 matches and which of these 5 matches will be Trump for the respective teams. It is fine that both the teams have placed the Trump on the same match.
These talented players will vie for a prize purse of Rs 6 crores across five venues.
After two days of action in Hyderabad, National Sports Club of India, Mumbai and BBD Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy will host the second and third leg respectively.
Koramangala Indoor Stadium will host the Bengaluru leg, while Delhi will host the semi-finals and the final.
Carolina had triumphed over Sindhu in the Rio Games final and come Sunday, they will renew the rivalry on the first day of 2017.
But what will be interesting to see is whether Hyderbad's crowd support Chennai's Sindhu against two-time reigning world champion Carolina, who will be spearheading Hyderbad's challenge.