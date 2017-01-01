LIVE NOW
PBL 2017, Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashers: As It Happened

News18.com | January 1, 2017, 10:24 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Premier Badminton League (PBL) begins with a clash between Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers in a clash that includes a sub-plot -- a tussle between Olympic women's singles finalists Carolina Marin and PV Sindhu.

Apart from Sindhu, Chennai boast men's singles shuttlers Tommy Sugiarto and Parupalli Kashyap, who will be eager to continue his progress after making a comeback from a knee injury. Britain's Adcock couple, Chris and Gabrielle will be important in the men's and the mixed doubles matches.

In the opposite camp will be two talented Indian singles youngsters Sameer Verma and B. Sai Praneeth. In the form of English Rajiv Ouseph, Hyderabad have a proven international player. Malaysian doubles specialist Tan Boon Heong and Tan Wee Kiong.

Jan 1, 2017 9:41 pm (IST)

Hyderabad Hunters WIN the opening tie of PBL 2017 as the Malaysian pair wins in straight games. 


Jan 1, 2017 9:23 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 9:13 pm (IST)

Rajiv Ouseph leads 8-4 against Tanongsak S


Jan 1, 2017 8:58 pm (IST)

Tanongsak wins the first game 11-6 against Ouseph. Hyderabad Hunters need something special to come back in the tie. 


Jan 1, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)

Chennai Smashers win their TRUMP match. They are leading 3-1 against Hyderabad Hunters


Jan 1, 2017 8:36 pm (IST)

The Adcocks leading 6-4 against Satwik/Wah. Remember if they win, Chennai will get 2 points as it's a Trump match.


Jan 1, 2017 8:36 pm (IST)

It is neck and neck in the second game! Satwik/Wah trailing against the Adcocks but only just. 4-3 for the Brits!


Jan 1, 2017 8:36 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 8:22 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 8:17 pm (IST)

RESULT:

 

Chennai Smashers draw level with Hyderabad Hunters as Sugiarto wins in straight games against Sai Praneeth


Jan 1, 2017 8:05 pm (IST)

Game 1: 

 

Tommy Sugiarto wins first game 11-6


Jan 1, 2017 7:51 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 7:45 pm (IST)

NEXT match: 

 

Hyderabad Hunters' B. Sai Praneeth vs Chennai Smashers' Tommy Sugiarto


Jan 1, 2017 7:42 pm (IST)

RESULT: Carolina Marin beats PV Sindhu 11-8, 12-14, 11-2 in the opener


Jan 1, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)

Marin starts the third game on a dominating note. She leads Sindhu 6-1. 

 

Can Sindhu make a comeback?


Jan 1, 2017 7:31 pm (IST)

WIN!

 

PV Sindhu wins second game 14-12 vs Carolina Marin


Jan 1, 2017 7:30 pm (IST)

Excellent work! Bodyline smash from Sindhu and she gets back-to-back point. She leads second game 13-12.


Jan 1, 2017 7:27 pm (IST)

It is 10-10 now. Two back-to-back points for Sindhu. 


Jan 1, 2017 7:24 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 7:23 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 7:23 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 7:23 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 7:22 pm (IST)

Sindhu leads second game 6-5. 


Jan 1, 2017 7:22 pm (IST)

Game 1: 

 

Chennai Smashers' Carolina Marin wins first game 11-8


Jan 1, 2017 6:18 pm (IST)

RULES:

 

 

1. In the league stage, each team plays 1 TIE with each of the other teams; and the league stage is
followed by 2 Semifinal TIES & 1 Final TIE.

 


2. Each TIE comprises of 5 matches – Men’s Singles 1, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles & Men’s Singles 2. There is no Women’s Doubles match.

 


3. Each Match will be played as best of 3 Games, with each game being a Race to 11 points. In case both the players are tied at 10-10, then they play on for a lead of 2 points, till a cap of 15 i.e., after 14-14, there will be the deciding point.

 


4. After each team shares the list of players who will be playing the 5 matches & their choice of trump match, the order of play will be mutually decided by the Technical team of PBL & Star India before each tie (from a neutral perspective) to keep the schedule engaging for viewers and spectators, keeping in mind the following criteria: 

a. No player plays back to back matches
b. In case the same is unavoidable, then there will be a 5 minute extra gap between consecutive matches if the same player is playing them.

 

Prior to this, both the captains would have shared the names of the players who will be representing them in these 5 matches and which of these 5 matches will be Trump for the respective teams. It is fine that both the teams have placed the Trump on the same match.

 


Jan 1, 2017 6:13 pm (IST)

These talented players will vie for a prize purse of Rs 6 crores across five venues.

 

After two days of action in Hyderabad, National Sports Club of India, Mumbai and BBD Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy will host the second and third leg respectively.

 

Koramangala Indoor Stadium will host the Bengaluru leg, while Delhi will host the semi-finals and the final.


Jan 1, 2017 6:12 pm (IST)

Jan 1, 2017 5:03 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the Live updates from the Premier Badminton League 2017 match between Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers.


