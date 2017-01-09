PBL 2017, Awadhe Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters: As It Happened

Event Highlights
Catch all the live action of the ninth day of the Premier Badminton League 2017 where Awadhe Warriors take on Bengaluru Blasters.
Preview:
Awadhe Warriors have won all three ties so far in the competition and stand at the second position. Awadhe will again bank on their ace Indian duo Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth.
Bengaluru will hope to continue their giant-killing spree and the likes of Viktor Axelsen and Sourabh Verma will hope to record victories over their big name rivals.
A great win for the @awadhewarrior which helps them to qualify for the knockout stages. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017 pic.twitter.com/imOGvM5wPS— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017
The Warriors are back to winning ways and qualify for the knock-outs with that victory! Way to go! #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/aaIz9oZw3U— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
The @Blr_Blasters pair were at the brink of a loss but take the last 2 games in style to win the Trump! #AWDvBLR #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/2pVSLjWNvM— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
The @awadhewarrior pair are fighting hard! Still trailing 5-8 against Yeon Seong/ Sung Hyun. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Yeon Seong/ Sung Hyun go into the break leading 6-2 against V Shem/ Kido. Fantastic turnaround this. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
The @Blr_Blasters is pumped up now! Leading 5-2 against the @awadhewarrior pair. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
The tables have turned! @Blr_Blasters take the game 11-9 against the @awadhewarrior pair and we have a decider! #AWDvBLR #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Fabulous from the @awadhewarrior pair. Leading 9-6 against the @Blr_Blasters pair. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
The @awadhewarrior pair are leading 6-3 against the @Blr_Blasters pair at the break. Comeback looks difficult. #AWDvBLR #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Consecutive 3 points for the @awadhewarrior pair to start the second game. 4-1 against Yeon Seong/ Sung Hyun. #AWDvBLR#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Tough battle this! V Shem/ Kido lead 6-5 against Sung Hyun/ Yeon Seong at the break of the opening game. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Saina is triumphant again! Fascinating badminton from her to give the Warriors an unassailable lead in the tie. #AWDvBLR #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/MqwGK72U9f— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
You can see the intensity in @NSaina's eyes now. Leads 9-3 against Cheung in the final game. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
.@NSaina is now intimidating her opponent. Leads 6-3 against Cheung at the break. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Fabulous rally that and @NSaina wins it again! Leads 2-1 against Cheung. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Comeback it is! @NSaina wins the second game 11-5 and levels 1-1 in the match. She has the momentum with her now! #AWDvBLR #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017
Delightful badminton from both the players! Cheung shows her defensive prowess. Trails 3-7 against @NSaina. #AWDvBLR #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Top class stuff from @NSaina! Goes into the break leading 6-1 against Cheung. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
What a lovely rally! @NSaina leads 2-1 against Cheung. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Cheung stages a perfect comeback! Wins the opening game 11-9 against Saina. This is Awadhe's trump. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Cheung Ngan Yi takes the first game 11-9 against Saina. Can the @awadhewarrior star win the second game? #AWDvBLR #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017
Cheung makes a comeback! 8-8 against @NSaina. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Intense match going on! @NSaina leads 8-5 against Cheung Ngan Yi. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
A comfortable 3 point lead for @NSaina going into the break. Aggressive game play from her against Cheung. 6-3. #AWDvBLR #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
1. 2. 3. Boom! @NSaina leads 3-1 against Cheung Ngan Yi. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
What a SMASHING way to win the game! @srikidambi vs @ViktorAxelsen pic.twitter.com/mK9KWr5quV— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017
.@awadhewarrior take a 2-1 lead in the tie after @srikidambi's terrific win over Viktor Axelsen! #AWDvBLR #PBL2017 pic.twitter.com/aKNanQcqYd— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017
Another disappointing loss for Viktor Axelsen as @srikidambi wins the match 11-9, 11-9! @awadhewarrior lead 2-1 in the tie #AWDvBLR #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017
This is really tight! @ViktorAxelsen fighting hard. 9-10 against @srikidambi. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
.@srikidambi is in total control of the match. Leads 9-6 against @ViktorAxelsen. 2 points away from victory. #AWDvBLR #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
.@ViktorAxelsen misjudges that one. 5-5 against @srikidambi. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
A scorching smash from @ViktorAxelsen to make it 3-2 against @srikidambi. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
.@srikidambi keeps his cool and wins the first game 11-9 against @ViktorAxelsen! #AWDvBLR #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017
.@srikidambi takes a slender lead going into the break. Leads 6-5 against @ViktorAxelsen. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
.@ViktorAxelsen takes on the gritty @srikidambi! This is a big one! #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Another amazing win for the @awadhewarrior mixed doubles pair. Warriors make it 1-1 against the @Blr_Blasters. #AWDvBLR #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/iE2mz79LR8— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
.@sikkireddy/ Ko Sung Hyun lose 5-11 to Savitree/ Issara in the third game! The tie is 1-1 after two matches. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017
Splendid defensive game play from the Thai pair. Lead 8-2 in the decider.#AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Issara/ Amitrapai come back strongly in the decider. Lead 6-2 against Sikki/ Sung Hyun at the break. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
The @Blr_Blasters pair breezes through the second game. Wins 11-4 and we have a decider. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
It's tight in the second game as well. @Blr_Blasters are ahead 6-4 at the break against @awadhewarrior! #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
.@sikkireddy/ Ko Sung Hyun lose 9-11 against Savitree/ Issara in the first game of this match! #AWDvBLR #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017
It was not to be! Issara/ Amitrapai take the opening game by a whisker. 11-9 against Reddy/ Sung Hyun. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
The @awadhewarrior pair extend their lead. 8-4 against Sikki/ Sung Hyun. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Early signs that this will be a close match! @awadhewarrior pair go into the break leading 6-4. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
The @Blr_Blasters pair finding their rhythm. 3-5 against the Thai pair. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Great start for the Thai pair. Lead 4-0 against @sikkireddy/ Sung Hyun. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Up next is mixed doubles! Both the pairs are in good form! Issara/ Amitrapai take on Sung Hyun/ Reddy #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Too many errors from Wong Wing Ki and classy shots from @sourabhverma09 results in the latter taking the game 11-7. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017
Wow! @sourabhverma09 finally crosses the line after 2 close matches. Perfect win against Wong Ki Vincent. #AWDvBLR #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/ZIPM8PzwLZ— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Wong Wing Ki Vincent draws level. Makes it 7-7! #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
And @sourabhverma09 goes into the break leading 6-3 against Wong Ki Vincent. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
This is terrific from both the baddies! 3-3 now. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Did anyone think @sourabhverma09 would win that game after being 10-5 down? Only he did! Fantastic from Verma. #AWDvBLR #BaddiesAreBack— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017
.@sourabhverma09 eyes a comeback. From 5-10 to 9-10! #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Wong Ki Vincent begins well. 4-1 against @sourabhverma09. #AWDvBLR #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
.@Blr_Blasters' @sourabhverma09 faces @awadhewarrior's Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the first match of today's tie! #AWDvBLR #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017
The battle lines are drawn! #AWDvBLR will kick off soon! @NSaina will be key yet again for the Warriors! #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/HHVaUaZRbn— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 9, 2017
Another exciting match on the cards in #PBL2017 as @awadhewarrior will battle it out against the @Blr_Blasters! #AWDvBLR#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/kHNsZZYfqY— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 9, 2017