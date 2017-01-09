LIVE NOW
PBL 2017, Awadhe Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters: As It Happened

News18.com | January 9, 2017, 10:06 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the ninth day of the Premier Badminton League 2017 where Awadhe Warriors take on Bengaluru Blasters.

Preview:

Awadhe Warriors have won all three ties so far in the competition and stand at the second position. Awadhe will again bank on their ace Indian duo Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth.

Bengaluru will hope to continue their giant-killing spree and the likes of Viktor Axelsen and Sourabh Verma will hope to record victories over their big name rivals.

Saina loses the first game 9-11 after a brilliant comeback by Ngan Yi. 


Former world number 1 Saina Nehwal takes on Bengaluru's Cheung Ngan Li


Two successive points for Axelsen and he cuts the lead to 8-10 against Srikanth.


Back to back smashes helps Srikanth take a 10-6 lead in the first game.


 Both teams are locked at 1-1 now.. The next match is going to be a cracker : Srikanth Kidambi takes on Viktor Axelsen.


Sourabh thrashes Vincent 13-11, 11-7 in straight games to give Bengaluru 1-0 lead in the tie.


Great comeback by Sourabh Verma has as takes the first game 13-11.. remember Verma was down 5-10 at one point in the game.


