PBL 2017, Bengaluru Blasters vs Mumbai Rockets: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the day 8 of the Premier Badminton League clash between Bengaluru Blasters and Mumbai Rockets.
Preview
Hosts Bengaluru Blasters did not have a good start to their campaign at home this season as they lost a close battle to Hyderabad Hunters on 7 December.
Meanhwile Mumbai Rockets are placed second in the team standings are brimming with confidence after toppling table-toppers Awadhe Warriors on Friday.
The gutsy @ajay_289 does it again! Was trailing 4-1 but goes into the break leading 6-5! #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
Because 'Smashes win Matches'! #BaddiesAreBack #BLRvMUM pic.twitter.com/8BbucrOC8U— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 8, 2017
.@ajay_289 won't give up easily! Makes it 5-5. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
.@ajay_289 wins the first game 11-8 and takes a 1-0 lead in the match. Can he finish it in two games? #BLRvMUM #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 8, 2017
Really impressive from @ajay_289! Clinches the opening game 11-8 against @ViktorAxelsen. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
This is insane stuff from @ajay_289! Leads 9-4 against @ViktorAxelsen. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
The gritty @ajay_289 takes a substantial lead going into the break. 6-2 against @ViktorAxelsen. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
4 on a trot for @ajay_289! 4-1 against @ViktorAxelsen. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
.@ajay_289 is up next against @Blr_Blasters' @ViktorAxelsen! This should be a cracker! #BLRvMUM #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 8, 2017
One hell of a match is up next as @ViktorAxelsen plays Bengaluru's Trump match against @ajay_289. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
What an exhibition! The @Blr_Blasters and @Mumbai_Rockets_ pair showed their class as the home team draw level. #BLRvMUM #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/X6BTOA65YM— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
The @Blr_Blasters pair eventually win a thriller against the @Mumbai_Rockets_ pair by taking the final game 11-5. #BLRvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
The @Blr_Blasters pair are pairing top quality badminton! Lead 6-4 against @Mumbai_Rockets_ at the break. #BLRvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
Outrageous defense from the @Blr_Blasters pair! Lead 2-0 against Yong Dae/ Nipitphon P. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
The @Mumbai_Rockets_ pair are leading at the break. 6-4 against Yong Seong/ Sung Hyun. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
Neck and neck so far in the second game. 4-4. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
The @Blr_Blasters pair show their skills! Clinch the opening game 11-7 against Yong Dae/ Nipitphon. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
The @Mumbai_Rockets_ pair are fighting hard but are trailing 4-7 against Yeon Seong/ Sung Hyun. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
Dream match this! @LYDSparkers faces his former partner Yoo Yeon Seong in a mouth watering doubles clash! #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
⚡️ quick! Fiery stuff! @PRANNOYHSPRI was just splendid! #BLRvMUM! #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/9J9zJ8ujsv— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
4 in 4!— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
H S Prannoy. Remember the name!
He has been absolutely magnificent yet again for the @Mumbai_Rockets_! #BLRvMUM #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/P2dvvFzLxK
.@PRANNOYHSPRI is in the form of his life as he goes on to win the third game 11-3 and eventually wins the match. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 8, 2017
Sizzling shots from @PRANNOYHSPRI! Leads 10-3 against @sourabhverma09. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
.@PRANNOYHSPRI is absolutely pumped up now! Leads 2-0 against @sourabhverma09 in the final game. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
.@PRANNOYHSPRI is a fighter and he proves it again! Takes the second game 11-6 against @sourabhverma09. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
On a comeback trail.
Mesmerizing stuff this! @PRANNOYHSPRI leads 8-5 against @sourabhverma09. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
.@PRANNOYHSPRI is pumped up! Goes into the break leading 6-3 against @sourabhverma09. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
Much better start from @PRANNOYHSPRI in the second game! 3-1 against @sourabhverma09. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
Phenomenal stuff from @sourabhverma09! Dominated the game to win it 11-4 against @PRANNOYHSPRI! #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/F7Yh3bYzIl— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
.@sourabhverma09 wins the first game 11-4 against @PRANNOYHSPRI. Can the @Mumbai_Rockets_' star bounce back? #BLRvMUM #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 8, 2017
Wow! Fabulous shots from @sourabhverma09! It's 8-2 against @PRANNOYHSPRI. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
Off to a great start, @sourabhverma09! Goes into the break leading 6-1 against @PRANNOYHSPRI. #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
It's @sourabhverma09 against the in-form @PRANNOYHSPRI in the first match of #BLRvMUM! #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017
Here's the order of play for this much-awaited clash! #BLRvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/CPCk1frEkj— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 8, 2017