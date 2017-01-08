LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

PBL 2017, Bengaluru Blasters vs Mumbai Rockets: As It Happened

News18.com | January 8, 2017, 11:51 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Catch all the live action of the day 8 of the Premier Badminton League clash between Bengaluru Blasters and Mumbai Rockets.

Preview

Hosts Bengaluru Blasters did not have a good start to their campaign at home this season as they lost a close battle to Hyderabad Hunters on 7 December.

Meanhwile Mumbai Rockets are placed second in the team standings are brimming with confidence after toppling table-toppers Awadhe Warriors on Friday.

Jan 8, 2017 11:36 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:35 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:35 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:32 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:32 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:29 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:25 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:23 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:23 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:21 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:18 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:16 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:14 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 11:13 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:55 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:55 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:54 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:49 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:45 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:42 pm (IST)

Yeon Syun and Sun Hyun have opened a massive 5-0 lead early on it the second match against Yong Dae and Nipitphon.


Jan 8, 2017 10:40 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:37 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:34 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:33 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:31 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:31 pm (IST)

Prannoy is setting the court on fire as he leads the decider 6-0 against Sourabh Verma.


Jan 8, 2017 10:27 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:23 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:20 pm (IST)

On a comeback trail.



Jan 8, 2017 10:19 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:14 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)

First blood to Sourabh Verma as he cliches the first game in style.


Jan 8, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:11 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:11 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 10:11 pm (IST)

Jan 8, 2017 9:56 pm (IST)

Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.