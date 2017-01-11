Premier Badminton League 2017 Live Updates: Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashers

Event Highlights
#AWDvCHE turned out to be a close contest! Despite this loss, the Warriors go to the top of the table! #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/bGM85xQiic— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Perfect combo! Markis Kido & Goh V Shem win their Trump match to give the Warriors a consolation win! #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/qEH98ZWM6w— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Similar scoreline yet again! The @ChennaiSmashers pair go into the break leading 6-5. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Neck and neck in the opening game. 4-4 so far. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Kido/ V Shem pull of a close victory in the opening game. 12-10 against @ChennaiSmashers pair. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Really tight this! @ChennaiSmashers pair is pumped up! 8-8 against V Shem/ Kido. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Really close start to the opening game. The @ChennaiSmashers pair go into the break leading 6-5. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
.@awadhewarrior's Trump is up next as V Shem/ Kido take on Kolding/ Sumeeth Reddy. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
The @ChennaiSmashers fans can't hide their excitement! #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/dFMSrIkOBK— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Another day. Another masterclass from @Pvsindhu1 to give Chennai an unassailable 4-1 lead in the tie. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/HafJeUi3Wk— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Deceptive drop shot from @Pvsindhu1 to make it 9-4 against Rituparna. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
.@Pvsindhu1 continues her dominance! Goes into the lead ahead by 4 points. 6-2 against Rituparna. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
4 on a trot for @Pvsindhu1 to start off the proceedings in the second game! #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
An exhibition from @Pvsindhu1 in the opening game. Wins it 11-4 against Rituparna. Domination! #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
2 tantalising drop shots from @Pvsindhu1 to go into the break leading 6-2 against Rituparna. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
.@Pvsindhu1 straightaway dominates. Powerful jump smash to make it 4-2 against Rituparna. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Up next is Vodafone Super Match as @Pvsindhu1 plays against Rituparna Das. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Bravo, Aditya Joshi! It was a brave performance indeed! The @awadhewarrior fans didn't quite enjoy that one. #AWDvCHE— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
The experienced @parupallik pulls off a thrilling win over Aditya Joshi to win the Trump. Chennai lead 3-1! #AWDvCHE— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Some vicious smashes from @parupallik! Makes it 8-6 against Aditya. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Awesome badminton from @parupallik and Aditya! The @awadhewarrior shuttler goes into the break leading 6-5. #AWDvCHE— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
A loose shot from Aditya helps @parupallik draw level. 4-4. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Classy smash from @parupallik to make it 1-3 against Aditya in the final game. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
A fascinating winner from Aditya to take the second game. Wins 11-5 against Kashyap and we have a decider! #AWDvCHE— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Aditya 2 point away from winning the second game. 9-5 against @parupallik. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Terrific fightback from @parupallik. Makes it 4-6 against Aditya. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Aditya is impressing one and all here! Leads 6-1 against Kashyap at the break of the second game! #AWDvCHE #PBL2017— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
And @parupallik wins the opening game in style. 11-7 against Aditya Joshi. Can he make a comeback? #AWDvCHE #PBL2017— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
.@parupallik showing his experience here. Leads 9-6 against Aditya. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Impressive game play from young Aditya so far. @parupallik goes into the break leading 6-5. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Aditya giving a tough fight to @parupallik. Trails 3-4 against him. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Young Aditya Joshi takes on @ChennaiSmashers's trump, @parupallik. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
.@ChrisAdcock1 and @gabbywhite011 remain unbeaten throughout the league stage of Vodafone #PBL2017! Power couple! #AWDvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/GyNGmvlmzo— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
The Adcocks stage a comeback to complete a straight-set victory over the @awadhewarrior pair. Chennai draw level. pic.twitter.com/GEuBlwRgKe— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
The @awadhewarrior pair keep the lead. 8-7 against the Adcocks. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Much better from the @awadhewarrior pair! Go into the break leading 6-5 against the Adcocks. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
That's one epic rally! @ChennaiSmashers 4-4 @awadhewarrior. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Indeed a big moment. https://t.co/qozHKKW1l2— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
It's a cakewalk for the Adcocks in the opening game! Clinch the first game 11-4 against Issara/ Sawant. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
The Adcocks go into the break leading 6-3 against @prajakta_sawant/ Issara. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Up next will be the Adcocks against Issara/ @prajakta_sawant. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
The @awadhewarrior fans try to match Wong Vincent's celebrations but they aren't even close! #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/PyJWZgOt5K— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Wong Ki Vincent is jubilant after that victory! What a match to start the tie! Awadhe in the lead. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/DO7175P9T1— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
This is nail-biting stuff in the opening match! Tanongsak 10-10 against Wong Vincent. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
This is very tight again! Tanongsak 8-8 against Wong Vincent. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Young Tanongsak S leads 6-5 against Wong Vincent at the break of the deciding game. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Another tight start to the game! Tanongsak 2-2 Wong Ki Vincent. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
And we have a decider in the first match itself! Wong Vincent wins the second game 11-9 against Tanongsak S. #AWDvCHE #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Make that 9-9! This is brilliant badminton from both players. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Neck to neck encounter this. Wong Vincent 8-8 against Tanongsak S. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Wong Vincent has a slender lead against Tanongsak S going into the break. 6-5 for the Awadhe shuttler. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Wong Vincent starts the second game well. Leads 3-1 against Tanongsak S. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Fantastic net play from Tanongsak S. Clinical performance from him to take the game 11-6 against Wong Vincent. #AWDvCHE #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Aggresive game play this by Tanongsak S. Leads 8-4 against Wong Ki VIncent. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Young Tanongsak goes into the break leading 6-3 against Wong Ki Vincent. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Tanongsak leads 4-3 against Wong Ki Vincent. This is tight! #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
#AWDvCHE is about to kick off! Tanongsak S takes on Wong Ki Vincent first up. #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Some young and talented shuttlers are given a chance today! Here's the order of play! #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/8wJZLF023K— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017
Both teams have qualified for the play-offs but who'll go into the Semis with a win? We'll find out soon! #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/Bf8dQHP2ae— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 11, 2017