Premier Badminton League 2017 Live Updates: Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashers, Semifinal

News18.com | January 13, 2017, 6:29 PM IST
Event Highlights

Badminton fans in the city will be up for a treat when star Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal of Awadhe Warriors and Chennai Smashers's P.V. Sindhu face off in the semi-finals of the ongoing Premier Badminton League (PBL) at the Siri Fort Auditorium.

In the other semi-final, Hyderabad Hunters's Carolina Marin will have an opportunity to avenge her loss to World No.4 South Korean Sung Ji Hyun of Mumbai Rockets, who defeated the Spanish World No.2 in their league encounter.

Jan 13, 2017 9:46 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 9:45 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)

Chennai Smashers Beat Awadhe Warriors to Reach Premier Badminton League 2017 Final


Jan 13, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)

Combining better in the 2nd game. V Shem/ Kido take a slender lead at the break. 6-5 against the Chennai pair. 


Jan 13, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 9:22 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 9:15 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 9:15 pm (IST)

WHAT A WIN!

 

Sindhu beats Saina 11-7, 11-8


Jan 13, 2017 9:12 pm (IST)

MATCH POINT for Sindhu! 10-8 against Saina.


Jan 13, 2017 9:12 pm (IST)

The resilient Saina eyes a comeback! Makes it 7-9 against Sindhu.


Jan 13, 2017 9:12 pm (IST)

Consecutive 4 points from Sindhu and she clinches the opening game 11-7 against Saina. 


Jan 13, 2017 9:11 pm (IST)

That was a terrific body smash from Saina. Leads 7-6 against Sindhu


Jan 13, 2017 9:11 pm (IST)

Sindhu makes 2 bad errors. Saina 4-4 Sindhu.


Jan 13, 2017 9:11 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 8:40 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:58 pm (IST)

Complete domination from Parupalli Kashyap! Goes into the break leading 6-2 against Vincent.


Jan 13, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:50 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:46 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:41 pm (IST)

MATCH 2:

 

Wong Ki Vincent takes on Parupalli Kashyap in the next match!

 

Can Kashyap help Chennai draw level?


Jan 13, 2017 7:38 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:38 pm (IST)

Awadhe Warriors win the mixed doubles 9-11, 11-8, 11-5. They take a 1-0 lead in the tie. 


Jan 13, 2017 7:35 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:30 pm (IST)

A marathon rally that! 63 shots in that one. Thai pair leading 5-2 against the Adcocks.


Jan 13, 2017 7:29 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:29 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:22 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:22 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:20 pm (IST)

The Thai pair into the lead yet again. 4-1 against the Adcocks.


Jan 13, 2017 7:16 pm (IST)

Excellent play from the Chennai Smashers pair. Came from behind to take the game 11-9 against Issara/ Amitrapai. 


Jan 13, 2017 7:12 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:11 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:11 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 7:09 pm (IST)

MATCH 1:

 

Chris Adcock Faces Gabby White in the first match. Both pairs are unbeaten


Jan 13, 2017 6:37 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 6:37 pm (IST)

Men's singles star Jan Jorgensen was the only bright spot for the hosts on Thursday as he won his trump match to give the rather sparse home crowd a fleeting hope of a Delhi fightback.


Jan 13, 2017 6:37 pm (IST)

For Delhi, it was the culmination of a rather dismal campaign, who ended the league stage with a single win to their name.


Jan 13, 2017 6:37 pm (IST)

Top-paced Awadhe Warriors are on 21 points while Mumbai are second in the standings with 19 points followed by Chennai at 18 points.


Jan 13, 2017 6:37 pm (IST)

Inspired by 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist Marin, Hyderabad romped home in the do or die tie against a lacklustre home side, to end up on the fourth spot with 14 points.


Jan 13, 2017 6:36 pm (IST)

The draw for the semi-finals was decided after Hyderabad beat hosts Delhi Acers 5-2 in the last league match to confirm their semi-final berth against Mumbai.


Jan 13, 2017 6:36 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 6:36 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 6:35 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 6:33 pm (IST)

Jan 13, 2017 6:30 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Premier Badminton League 2017 semifinals between Awadhe Warriors and Chennai Smashers.


Jan 13, 2017 6:30 pm (IST)

