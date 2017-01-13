Premier Badminton League 2017 Live Updates: Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashers, Semifinal

Event Highlights
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Badminton fans in the city will be up for a treat when star Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal of Awadhe Warriors and Chennai Smashers's P.V. Sindhu face off in the semi-finals of the ongoing Premier Badminton League (PBL) at the Siri Fort Auditorium.
In the other semi-final, Hyderabad Hunters's Carolina Marin will have an opportunity to avenge her loss to World No.4 South Korean Sung Ji Hyun of Mumbai Rockets, who defeated the Spanish World No.2 in their league encounter.
Woohooooo 🎉— Chennai Smashers (@ChennaiSmashers) January 13, 2017
We're into our Maiden Finals in PBL!!
Our guys did it for us💪👍#SmashPodu #ChennaiSmashers #KeepSmashing
What a splendid victory for the Smashers! Won their Trump and defeated the Warriors' Trump to book a FINAL berth. #AWDvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/ihh3qhwxvc— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Masterclass from @ChrisAdcock1/ @MadsKolding! Take the opening game 11-3 against V Shem/ Kido. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
8 on a trot for @ChennaiSmashers! This is @awadhewarrior's Trump. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Perfect start for the @ChennaiSmashers pair! Go into the break leading 6-0 against V Shem/ Kido. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
All to play for in the last match of the tie! @awadhewarrior's Trump against Kolding/ C Adcock. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
PV Sindhu wins the epic clash! Controlled the match perfectly to win the Trump & give Chennai a lead in the tie! #AWDvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/pZP0BQC9Z0— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
This is the one we have all been waiting for! It's Chennai's trump as Sindhu faces Awadhe's Saina! Who'll win? #AWDvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/0ERRX588HI— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
What a wonderful turnaround from Kidambi! Comes back from 1-6 to win the game to give Awadhe the lead. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/86zg61wyWx— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Terrific body smash from @srikidambi. 13-12 against Sugiarto. Game Point. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Neck and neck this one! @srikidambi 10-10 Sugiarto. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Bad miss from @srikidambi. 9-9 against Sugiarto. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
.@srikidambi looks classy so far! Leads 7-6 against Sugiarto. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
On a roll, @parupallik! Wins 3 on a trot in the second game. Smashing his way to 3-0 against Vincent. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Finesse from @parupallik to finish things off in the first game in style. Wins 11-4 against Vincent. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Substantial lead of 4 points for @parupallik. Makes it 8-4 against Vincent. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Wong Ki Vincent makes a lot of unforced errors and Kashyap capitalizes. Leads 6-2 at the break. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Errors from both the players! @parupallik 3-2 Wong Ki Vincent. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Great start for the Warriors! Issara/ Amitrapai finish things off in style to give them the lead in the tie. #AWDvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/QfcL49lSLt— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
This is a massive lead in the context of the match. @awadhewarrior pair are leading 8-3 against the Adcocks. #AWDvCHE#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Mix of power and deception from the @awadhewarrior pair! Lead 3-1 against the Adcocks. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
This was always going to be a close match! Issara/ Amitrapai take the second game 11-8 and we have a decider. #AWDvCHE #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
The Adcocks are closing in! 5-8 against Issara/ Amitrapai. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
The @awadhewarrior pair show their class and have a vital lead of 4 points at the break. 7-3. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Very tight this! The Adcocks make it 9-9 against Issara/ Amitrapai. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
This is as close as it can get! The Adcocks now in the lead. 8-7 against the @awadhewarrior pair. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
High intensity badminton to start the tie! The @awadhewarrior pair goes into the break leading 6-5. #AWDvCHE #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
Some brave calls by the teams! Here are the lineups for #AWDvCHE! #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/sInz3C2Ekh— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
The giants finally clash and are ready to tear down the court when they battle for a spot in the #PBL2017 final. #AWDvCHE #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/LlpcyzHmLU— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017
They came, they entertained us and they conquered! Watch the journey of the semi-finalists of Vodafone #PBL2017!#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/UHaVBO86vk— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 13, 2017