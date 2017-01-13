Premier Badminton League 2017 Live Updates: Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashers, Semifinal

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Badminton fans in the city will be up for a treat when star Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal of Awadhe Warriors and Chennai Smashers's P.V. Sindhu face off in the semi-finals of the ongoing Premier Badminton League (PBL) at the Siri Fort Auditorium.

In the other semi-final, Hyderabad Hunters's Carolina Marin will have an opportunity to avenge her loss to World No.4 South Korean Sung Ji Hyun of Mumbai Rockets, who defeated the Spanish World No.2 in their league encounter.