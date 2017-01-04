PBL 2017, Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets: As It Happened

Event Highlights
Hyderabad Hunters take on Mumbai Rockets in their Premier Badminton League match on Wednesday.
Preview: Hyderabad Hunters started off their campaign in style as Olympic champion Carolina Marin beat PV Sindhu in a close encounter. Carolina guided the Hunters to a 4-3 win over Chennai Smashers.
They will look to keep their campaign on track as they play second-placed Mumbai.
Sung Hyun, Carolina Marin, Satwik and HS Prannoy! #MUMvHYD produced more than a few awe-inspiring performances! #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
A see-saw battle at Mumbai eventually went the @Mumbai_Rockets_' way! They remain unbeaten in Vodafone #PBL2017! #MUMvHYD #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/NyLcEfEmB0— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Fantastic from @PRANNOYHSPRI! Power game from him! Leads 9-6 against @sameerv2210. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
.@Hyd_Hunters fans will be ecstatic after that rollercoaster of a match! #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/tdsLgXU1VP— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
.@Mumbai_Rockets_' coach is absolutely ecstatic! #PBL2017 #MUMvHYD#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/Gx3IA8UyaX— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 4, 2017
What a rally! Satwik and Wah on the brink of a victory! Brilliant. Just brilliant from the @Hyd_Hunters pair. #MUMvHYD #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
From 5-9 to 8-9! @Mumbai_Rockets_ can't afford to lose this as this is their Trump match. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Match has turned upside down now! Satwik/ Wah 2 points away from wininng. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Satwik is playing impressively so far! 3-3 in the second game against Yong Dae/ Zieba. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
The @Mumbai_Rockets_ pair have started well! Lead 6-2 against Satwik/ Wah at the break of the 1st game. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
.@rajivouseph hands @Mumbai_Rockets_ their first defeat at Vodafone #PBL2017. Will @Hyd_Hunters make a comeback? #MUMvHYD #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/731FI5hmWd— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Cometh the hour, cometh the man! @rajivouseph delivers again! Defeats @ajay_289 as @Hyd_Hunters eye a comeback. #MUMvHYD #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Awesome @ajay_289 leads at the break of the second game against @rajivouseph. 6-4! #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Classy smash from @ajay_289 to win that rally against @rajivouseph. 2-2 now! #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Top quality from @rajivouseph! Takes the opening game against @ajay_289 11-7. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
.@rajivouseph still keeps the lead against @ajay_289. 8-6 now. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Fantastic from @rajivouseph to hit that winner! 6-5 at the break of the opening game against @ajay_289. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Splendid reflexes from both the players. @ajay_289 5-5 @rajivouseph. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
After that humdinger, @ajay_289 and @rajivouseph start the second match! 3-3 so far. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
.@caro_marin2 is pumped up! Sensational from both the players. 6-4 against Hyun at the break. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
There's the comeback! @caro_marin2 dominates the second game to win 11-7. Deciding game awaits now! #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
What a champion! @caro_marin2 wins 6 on a trot to lead at the break of the 2nd game. 6-2! #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
There's the special @caro_marin2 smash! Leads 5-2 now against Sung Hyun. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
.@caro_marin2 loses the 1st game! Sung Hyun plays amazing badminton! Will the Spaniard make a comeback? #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
What a fascinating match so far! Sung Ji Hyun leads 6-5 against @caro_marin2 at the break. #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Will Sung Ji Hyun hand @caro_marin2 her first defeat of Vodafone #PBL2017? We'll find out soon! #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
.@Mumbai_Rockets_ start sensationally yet again! Lead 1-0 against @Hyd_Hunters. Marin v Hyun is next! #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/VeRfTsng8W— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Classy stuff from the @Mumbai_Rockets_ pair! Yong Dae and Nipitphon win the match in straight sets! #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
And there's the first game! @Mumbai_Rockets_ pair win 11-9 against @Hyd_Hunters pair! #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
This is thrilling badminton from both the pairs! @Mumbai_Rockets_ lead 9-7 against @Hyd_Hunters! #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
We are starting with men's doubles first up as Tan Boon/ Tan Wee take on Lee Yong Dae/ Nipitphon P #MUMvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Lee Yong Dae and Sung Ji Hyun will play a vital role in @Mumbai_Rockets_' Vodafone #PBL2017 campaign! Watch! #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/N2VgqcbJu8— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
.@Mumbai_Rockets_ have started on a terrific note & they face the @Hyd_Hunters tonight! #MUMvHYD promises to be exciting!#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/RR8PC2yY81— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017
Watch out for the second match! @Mumbai_Rockets_ and @Hyd_Hunters get ready to fight it out! 😎#MUMvHYD#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/0M3KZfGfRA— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 4, 2017