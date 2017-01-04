PBL 2017, Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets: As It Happened

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page

Hyderabad Hunters take on Mumbai Rockets in their Premier Badminton League match on Wednesday.

Preview: Hyderabad Hunters started off their campaign in style as Olympic champion Carolina Marin beat PV Sindhu in a close encounter. Carolina guided the Hunters to a 4-3 win over Chennai Smashers.

They will look to keep their campaign on track as they play second-placed Mumbai.