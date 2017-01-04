LIVE NOW
PBL 2017, Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets: As It Happened

News18.com | January 4, 2017, 10:19 PM IST
Event Highlights

Hyderabad Hunters take on Mumbai Rockets in their Premier Badminton League match on Wednesday.

Preview: Hyderabad Hunters started off their campaign in style as Olympic champion Carolina Marin beat PV Sindhu in a close encounter. Carolina guided the Hunters to a 4-3 win over Chennai Smashers.

They will look to keep their campaign on track as they play second-placed Mumbai.

Jan 4, 2017 10:18 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 10:18 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 9:45 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 9:41 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 9:41 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 9:22 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 9:21 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 9:02 pm (IST)

Hyderabad take the lead going into the halftime break

Score reads 6-5


Jan 4, 2017 9:02 pm (IST)

But Mumbai not leaving an inch

Come right back into the game

Score reads 5-5


Jan 4, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)

Hyderabad take the lead 

Score reads 5-4


Jan 4, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)

Mumbai win the first game

Brilliant display of mixed doubles action

Score: 13-11


Jan 4, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)

Mumbai go up

Score reads 12-11


Jan 4, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)

Zeiba places it beautifully

Brings Mumbai back

Score reads 11-11


Jan 4, 2017 8:55 pm (IST)

Hyderabad take the lead

Score reads 11-10


Jan 4, 2017 8:55 pm (IST)

Hyderabad on the attack

Score reads 10-10


Jan 4, 2017 8:54 pm (IST)

Hyderabad make a comeback

Score reads 9-10 for Hyderabad 


Jan 4, 2017 8:54 pm (IST)

Hyderabad miss an opportunity

Game Point for Mumbai


Jan 4, 2017 8:53 pm (IST)

Score reads 7-9 for Hyderabad

Going good


Jan 4, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)

Hyderabad clawing back slowly

Score reads 5-7


Jan 4, 2017 8:51 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 8:49 pm (IST)

Mumbai lead the Trump Game 6-2 going into the halftime break

Brilliant display of mixed doubles action from Mumbai


Jan 4, 2017 8:49 pm (IST)

Mumbai are leading 5-2

No stopping Mumbai


Jan 4, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)

Mumbai doing well in the mixed doubles

Leading 3-2


Jan 4, 2017 8:47 pm (IST)

It is 1-1 in the Trump Game

Mumbai lead 2-1 against Hyderabad 


Jan 4, 2017 8:43 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 8:40 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 8:39 pm (IST)

Ouseph has done it

Score reads 11-8 for him

Jayaram wears dejected look

Hyderabad have made a comeback into the match

Match result is 11-7, 11-8 to Ouseph


Jan 4, 2017 8:38 pm (IST)

That is amazing

Ouseph pulls up a return to Jayaram's smash


Jan 4, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)

Ouseph makes a good comeback

Score reads 8-8


Jan 4, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)

Ouseph not willing to back down

Hits a cross smash

Score reads 8-6


Jan 4, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)

Jayaram looking good after the break

Score reads 8-5


Jan 4, 2017 8:34 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 8:32 pm (IST)

Ouseph hits the net

Jayaram takes the lead going into the halftime

Score reads 6-4


Jan 4, 2017 8:31 pm (IST)

Jayaram hits the smash

Takes the lead

5-4


Jan 4, 2017 8:31 pm (IST)

Ouseph makes a statement

Score reads 4-4


Jan 4, 2017 8:31 pm (IST)

Jayaram takes the lead

Score reads 4-3


Jan 4, 2017 8:30 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 8:29 pm (IST)

Jayaram makes a quick return

Draws level

Score reads 2-2


Jan 4, 2017 8:28 pm (IST)

Jayaram makes it 1-1

Second game going good for Mumbai


Jan 4, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)

Sung Ji Hyun has done it

Beats Marin 14-12

Sung Ji takes the match 11-7, 7-11, 14-12

Badminton is the winner

What a rally to finish off


Jan 4, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)

Marin hits that out of the court

Sung Ji takes the lead

Score reads 13-12


Jan 4, 2017 8:06 pm (IST)

Marin hits the nets

That could be a costly miss

Sung Ji makes a comeback

Score reads 12-12


Jan 4, 2017 8:06 pm (IST)

Dramatic match

Marin smashes it hard and Sung Ji has no answer

She leads 12-11 


Jan 4, 2017 8:05 pm (IST)

Marin makes another comeback

Smashes it hard and makes it 11-11


Jan 4, 2017 8:04 pm (IST)

No wonder Marin and Sung Ji are ranked 2 and 3 in the world


Jan 4, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)

Tht's a crucial point for Sung Ji

Another rally as she makes it 10-10

22 shots in the rally


Jan 4, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)

Scintillating stuff!
 

What a rally

Both players matching each other shot for shot

Great court coverage from both players

But Marin clinches it

Makes it 10-9


Jan 4, 2017 8:01 pm (IST)

Marin is up for the challenge

Makes it 9-9

Sung Ji has no answer to the shot


Jan 4, 2017 8:00 pm (IST)

Sung Ji takes the lead

Hits Marin at her body with the smash

Takes a 9-8 lead


Jan 4, 2017 7:59 pm (IST)

What a shot from Sung Ji

Turns Marin on her game

Makes it 8-8


Jan 4, 2017 7:59 pm (IST)

Marin makes it 8-7

Looking to close the deal


Jan 4, 2017 7:58 pm (IST)

Sung Ji not ready to take it lying down

Makes it 7-7


Jan 4, 2017 7:58 pm (IST)

Marin exults

Sung Ji hits the net

Marin leads 7-6


Jan 4, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

Marin challenges decision

Score reads 6-5 in her favour

So it is 6-6 as Marin loses challenge 


Jan 4, 2017 7:56 pm (IST)

Lovely rally going on

Both Marin and Sung Ji matching each other step for step


Jan 4, 2017 7:55 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 7:54 pm (IST)

Another smash from Marin to take a 6-4 lead

Halftime in Mumbai


Jan 4, 2017 7:53 pm (IST)

Marin places that one beautifully

Leads 5-4


Jan 4, 2017 7:53 pm (IST)

Not giving an inch away

Score reads 4-4


Jan 4, 2017 7:52 pm (IST)

Matching each other point for point

Score reads 3-3


Jan 4, 2017 7:52 pm (IST)

Marin brings out the smash

Score reads 3-2 for Marin


Jan 4, 2017 7:51 pm (IST)

Marin is playing out of her skin

Score reads 2-2


Jan 4, 2017 7:51 pm (IST)

Sung Ji not backing down

Score reads 2-1


Jan 4, 2017 7:50 pm (IST)

First blood for Marin

Lead 1-0 in third game


Jan 4, 2017 7:49 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 7:48 pm (IST)

Marin takes the second game

11-7

That makes it 1-1 for Marin and Sung Ji

Third game to decide fate of the match


Jan 4, 2017 7:47 pm (IST)

Game Point for Marin

Score reads 10-7


Jan 4, 2017 7:47 pm (IST)

Marin breaks Sung Ji's rhythm 

Makes it 9-8


Jan 4, 2017 7:46 pm (IST)

Sung Ji covering the court beautifully

Makes it 7-8


Jan 4, 2017 7:45 pm (IST)

Sung Ji making a quiet move into the game

Score reads 5-8


Jan 4, 2017 7:45 pm (IST)

Typical Marin

Sweet smash to make it 8-3


Jan 4, 2017 7:44 pm (IST)

Finally a point for Sung Ji

score reads 7-3


Jan 4, 2017 7:44 pm (IST)

Unbelievable 

Marin makes it seven points on a row

7-2 for Hyderabad 


Jan 4, 2017 7:43 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 7:42 pm (IST)

Marin is back and how!

Makes it 6-2 at the halftime break in the second game

Sung Ji must make a quick return


Jan 4, 2017 7:41 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 7:41 pm (IST)

Beautiful game by Marin

Perfect deception to pick a point

Marin leads 5-2


Jan 4, 2017 7:40 pm (IST)

Marin is back in the game

Makes it 3-2


Jan 4, 2017 7:40 pm (IST)

Typical Marin

Swift smash to get back into the game for the Olympic gold medallist


Jan 4, 2017 7:38 pm (IST)

Sung Ji takes the first point in the second game.

Lead 1-0


Jan 4, 2017 7:37 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 7:36 pm (IST)

That is it!

Sung Ji wins first game 11-7 against Marin

Sung Ji was clearly the better player


Jan 4, 2017 7:35 pm (IST)

What a smash!

Sung Ji takes a 10-6 lead

Game Point for Mumbai


Jan 4, 2017 7:34 pm (IST)

Marin missed the backhand

Mumbai lead 9-5


Jan 4, 2017 7:34 pm (IST)

Building on the lead

Sung Ji leading 8-5


Jan 4, 2017 7:33 pm (IST)

Sung Ji shows her grit

Plays smart to make it 7-5


Jan 4, 2017 7:32 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 7:32 pm (IST)

Sung Ji manages to take a lead at halftime

Mumbai lead 6-5 against Hyderabad 


Jan 4, 2017 7:31 pm (IST)

Another sweet rally

Marin comes out winner

Score reads 5-5


Jan 4, 2017 7:30 pm (IST)

Great rally

Marin makes a great comeback

Score reads 4-4


Jan 4, 2017 7:29 pm (IST)

Sung Ji warming in

Score reads 4-2


Jan 4, 2017 7:28 pm (IST)

Power game from Marin

Makes it 2-3


Jan 4, 2017 7:28 pm (IST)

Marin is back

Score reads 1-2


Jan 4, 2017 7:27 pm (IST)

Sung Ji takes the first point

Great start


Jan 4, 2017 7:25 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 7:22 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 7:20 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 7:19 pm (IST)

Complete domination by Mumbai

Mumbai Rockets win 11-9, 11-5

Take 1-0 lead


Jan 4, 2017 7:18 pm (IST)

Game point for Mumbai

But Hyderabad clinch one to make it 5-10


Jan 4, 2017 7:17 pm (IST)

Clinical show

Mumbai take a 9-3 lead


Jan 4, 2017 7:16 pm (IST)

Hyderabad struggling for form

Score reads 7-1


Jan 4, 2017 7:15 pm (IST)

Nipitphon and Yong Dae are playing brilliantly at the moment.


Jan 4, 2017 7:14 pm (IST)

A sweet smash as Mumbai take a 6-1 lead at half time

Hyderabad seem to have no answer to the Mumbai duo


Jan 4, 2017 7:13 pm (IST)

Mumbai in control

The score reads 5-1


Jan 4, 2017 7:13 pm (IST)

Finally a point for Hyderabad 

They make it 1-3


Jan 4, 2017 7:12 pm (IST)

Impressive show by Mumbai

They make it 3-0


Jan 4, 2017 7:12 pm (IST)

Mumbai take a 2-0 lead in the second game


Jan 4, 2017 7:11 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 7:10 pm (IST)

Mumbai take first game 11-9


Jan 4, 2017 7:09 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 7:08 pm (IST)

Enthralling doubles encounter

Now it is 8-7 for Mumbai


Jan 4, 2017 7:07 pm (IST)

But Mumbai isn't holding back

They make it 7-6


Jan 4, 2017 7:06 pm (IST)

Hyderabad coming back strong

The score reads 6-6


Jan 4, 2017 7:06 pm (IST)

A close point for Hyderabad Hunters


Jan 4, 2017 7:04 pm (IST)

6-2 at the Half-Time break in the first game for Mumbai Rockets

Great start for the home team.


Jan 4, 2017 7:03 pm (IST)

3-0 for the team of Lee Yong Dae/ Nipitphon P


Jan 4, 2017 7:01 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 6:55 pm (IST)

Ajay Jayaram leads the way as Mumbai Rockets enter the arena


Jan 4, 2017 6:41 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 6:39 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 6:38 pm (IST)

Jan 4, 2017 6:37 pm (IST)

Carolina Marin versus Sung Ji Hyun will be the Super Match of the evening


Jan 4, 2017 6:34 pm (IST)

Hello friends and welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Premier Badminton League 2017 match between -- Hyderabad Hunters and Mumbai Rockets.


