GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PBL 3: Chennai Smashers Lose to Delhi Dashers

Defending champions Chennai Smashers went down to Delhi Dashers in an unfortunate fashion after they had to concede the last match of the tie due to an ankle injury to Gabrielle Adcock in the Vodafone Premier Badminton League here on Wednesday

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2018, 10:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PBL 3: Chennai Smashers Lose to Delhi Dashers
Sung Ji-hyun
Lucknow: Defending champions Chennai Smashers went down to Delhi Dashers in an unfortunate fashion after they had to concede the last match of the tie due to an ankle injury to Gabrielle Adcock in the Vodafone Premier Badminton League here on Wednesday.

The match, which would have decided the outcome of the tie, could not be completed as Gabrielle twisted her ankle while returning a shot. Playing in their trump match, Adcocks couple Gabrielle and Chris were trailing 5-6 in the match. Going into the match, Chennai were trailing 1-2, but a loss will erase their slate while Delhi were awarded a point and won the tie 3-0 on points.

Earlier, Korea's Sung Ji-hyun, ranked 6th in the world beat World No.3 PV Sindhu of India to give Delhi Dashers a slight advantage (2-1 on points) against Chennai Smashers. Sung Ji, who had lost to Sindhu on both occasions in last season, exacted her revenge to disappoint the packed stadium that braved the chilly weather to see their favourite star in action.

In the marquee clash of the day, Sung Ji prevailed over Sindhu prevailed over 11-15, 15-13, 15-14. In the third match of the tie, World No.22 Tain Houwei of China beat Chennai Smashers' Tanongsak Saemsomboonsuk 15-14,15-10 to keep Delhi Dashers alive in the tie.

In the second match of the day, Hong Kong's Vincent Wong Wing Ki registered a comprehensive 15-10, 15-13 victory over France's Brice Leverdez to reduce Delhi's deficit in the tie. In the lung-opener, the Indo/Taiwanese men's doubles combination of B Sumeeth Reddy/ Lee Yang scored a superb 15-13, 15-11 victory over the Russian trump duo of Ivan Sozonov/Vladimir Ivanov to help Chennai Smashers draw first blood.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES