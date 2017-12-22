PBL Season 3: Awadhe Warriors Look To Lift Title

Awadhe Warriors have been the most consistent teams of the league and have made it to the knock-out stages in every edition. But what has eluded them is the trophy, and the team will be desperate to turn over a new leaf.The team will be coached by Siyadath Ullah who is considered one of the forces behind India’s rise in the international circuit. They have a great line-up with India’s Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal taking care of the singles department. Srikanth is going through the form of his career and will definitely be the player to watch out for.Kashyap, who has missed most of the season due to injuries will be looking for a strong comeback. They boast of a decent doubles line-up, and it remains to be seen what combination the team goes with in the end. The team sure does pack a punch, and on their day will have the players, who can decimate any opponent.