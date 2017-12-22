PBL Season 3: Bengaluru Blasters Aim For a Better Outing This Year
Bengaluru Blasters have their task cut out in the third season of Premier Badminton League, as they didn't have a very good outing last time round. The squad had failed to live upto the expectations in PBL Season 2
Bengaluru Blasters have their task cut out in the third season of Premier Badminton League, as they didn't have a very good outing last time round. The squad had failed to live upto the expectations in PBL Season 2.
They have World No.1 Viktor Axelsen who will look to win a few matches for the team. Kristy Gilmour and rising Indian shuttler Rituparna Das are expected to shuffle the duties in the women’s singles competition. Both these players are tricky operators and can cause serious damage to any opponent on their day.
Blasters will be hoping that their singles players click in the league and drive the team’s fortune. The Korean/Danish pair of Kim Sa Ran and Mathias Boe will be the ones to watch out for in the league.
Squad:
Men's Singles: Viktor Axelsen (Den), Chong Wei Feng (Mas), Harsheel Dani
Women's Doubles: Kristy Gilmour (Sco), Rituparna Das
Men's doubles: Manu Attri, Kim Sa Ran (Kor), Boe Mathias (Den)
Women's Doubles: K Maneesha, Sikki Reddy
Coach: Arvind Bhatt
