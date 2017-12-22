PBL Season 3: Delhi Dashers Look to Redeem Themselves

The Dashers will have a lot to prove this time after woeful outing in the last edition. They had come into the season 2 as the defending champions and had one of the most balanced team but could not deliver on the expected lines.Tian Houwei, Vincent Wong Wing Ki and Guru Sai Dutt will form a formidable force as far as the men’s singles is concerned and the team will rely on them in this season to set their campaign right. Korean superstar Sung Ji Hyun will be responsible for driving the team forward in the women’s singles competition while the Russian heavyweights Ivan Sozonov and Vladimir Ivanov will use their camaraderie to drive the team in the men’s doubles.Vladimir might also line up alongside Ashwinai Ponnappa for the mixed doubles competition. It will be an exciting team and should they click together, they can very well form an invincible mixed doubles team.