PBL Season 3: HS Prannoy and Tai Tzu-ying to Lead Ahmedabad Smash Masters' Challenge

One of the two new teams to enter Vodafone Premier Badminton League, Ahmedabad Smash Masters were the stand-out performers in the players’ auction and will look to translate their good performance on the court now. The team that is coached by Indian National Team coach, Madhumita Bisht, can do wonders with the given team. World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying is expected to lead from the front and gives them a huge advantage in the women’s singles competition.She has been on a roll and has successfully managed to beat all the top women players in the world in the recent past, and her team would hope that she continues her good form in the league. HS Prannoy and Sourabh Verma will assume the charge in the men’s singles competition, and team’s fortunes will depend a lot on how these two perform. Prannoy was the most successful men’s singles player in last edition winning all his matches and he carried his good form in the international circuit as well.The Hong Kong duo of Law Cheuk and Lee Chun Hei will steer the ship in the doubles encounter and is sure to create a lot of problems for the other teams. Overall, this is a great unitand will for sure be the team to watch out for in this edition.