PBL Season 3: Hyderabad Hunters Look To Go the Distance

Hyderabad Hunters were semi-finalists in the last season, and this year they will be eager to go the distance. They have the Spanish powerhouse Carolina Marin at their disposal and she will play a crucial role in their success this season.She had a mixed outing in last season and will definitely be hoping for a better performance. B Sai Praneeth and Korean veteran Lee Hyun il will be responsible for driving their team in the men’s singles category. While Sai has been in great form and can on his day account for any player, Lee will bring in his immense experience not only on the court but will also be a huge asset off the court as well.Emerging talent Satwiksairaj is likely to be paired alongside Yoo Yeon of Korea and they look to be one of the best doubles team in this edition.