PBL Season 3: Last Year Finalists Mumbai Rockets Look to Repeat Performance

Mumbai Rockets were one of the most exciting teams in the last edition and went down fighting in the finals against Chennai Smashers. They had a great run in the men’s singles competition and the duo of Sameer Verma and Son Wan Ho will be expected to emulate the success, that was achieved by Prannoy and Ajay Jayram last year.Sameer and Son have had a good year, and would like to carry their form into the next year too. Beiwen Zhang of USA is another prospect and will be the dark horse in this year’s edition. Their doubles pairing of Korean legend Lee Yong Dae and Tan Boon Heong will be the team to beat, and will play a crucial role in their team’s success.