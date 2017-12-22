GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PBL Season 3: Last Year Finalists Mumbai Rockets Look to Repeat Performance

Mumbai Rockets were one of the most exciting teams in the last edition and went down fighting in the finals against Chennai Smashers. They had a great run in the men’s singles competition and the duo of Sameer Verma and Son Wan Ho will be expected to emulate the success, that was achieved by Prannoy and Ajay Jayram last year

News18 Sports

Updated:December 22, 2017, 12:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PBL Season 3: Last Year Finalists Mumbai Rockets Look to Repeat Performance
India's Sameer Verma. (Getty Images)
Mumbai Rockets were one of the most exciting teams in the last edition and went down fighting in the finals against Chennai Smashers. They had a great run in the men’s singles competition and the duo of Sameer Verma and Son Wan Ho will be expected to emulate the success, that was achieved by Prannoy and Ajay Jayram last year.

Sameer and Son have had a good year, and would like to carry their form into the next year too. Beiwen Zhang of USA is another prospect and will be the dark horse in this year’s edition. Their doubles pairing of Korean legend Lee Yong Dae and Tan Boon Heong will be the team to beat, and will play a crucial role in their team’s success.


Squad
Men's Singles: Sameer Verma, Son Wan Ho (Kor)
Women's Singles: Beiwen Zhang (USA)
Men's Doubles: Lee Yong Dae (Kor), Tan Boon Heong (Kor), MR Arjun, Kona Tarun, Sanyam Shukla
Women's Doubles: Gabriela Stoeva (Bul), Kuhoo Garg
Coach: Rupesh Kumar



Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php