PBL Season 3: North Eastern Warriors' Hopes Rest on Ajay Jayaram's Shoulders

Another new team in the fray is North Eastern Warriors, who picked up a rather unconventional squad. Their team think-thank made sure that they landed all their targets and beefed their team with lot of impact players.They will have Tzu Wei Wang of Chinese Taipei and Ajay Jayaram in their ranks, who would like to make their experience count. In Michelle Li of Canada, they have a women's singles player who is capable of punching above her weight. Shin Baek Cheol and Kim Gi Jung of Korea are expected to light up the men’s doubles division, while Prajakta Sawant is expected to pair up with one these Koreans in the mixed doubles competition.