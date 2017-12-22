GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Updated:December 22, 2017, 12:21 PM IST
PBL Season 3: North Eastern Warriors' Hopes Rest on Ajay Jayaram's Shoulders
File image of Ajay Jayaram. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Another new team in the fray is North Eastern Warriors, who picked up a rather unconventional squad. Their team think-thank made sure that they landed all their targets and beefed their team with lot of impact players.

They will have Tzu Wei Wang of Chinese Taipei and Ajay Jayaram in their ranks, who would like to make their experience count. In Michelle Li of Canada, they have a women's singles player who is capable of punching above her weight. Shin Baek Cheol and Kim Gi Jung of Korea are expected to light up the men’s doubles division, while Prajakta Sawant is expected to pair up with one these Koreans in the mixed doubles competition.

Squad:
Men's Singles: Ajay Jayaram, Pratul Joshi, Tzu Wei Wang (Tpe)
Women's Singles: Michelle Li (Can), RUthvika Shivani
Men's Doubles: Chirag Shetty, Shin Baek Cheol (Kor), Kim Gi Jung (Kor)
Women's Doubles: Prajakta Sawant, Sanyogita Ghorpade
Coach: Nikhil Kanetkar
