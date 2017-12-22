GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 Sports

Updated:December 22, 2017, 12:53 PM IST
PBL Season 3: Pv Sindhu to Lead Balanced Chennai Smashers
File Image of PV Sindhu (Getty Images)
Chennai Smashers looks one of the most balanced squads this season. They are the defending champions, and their confidence will be very high going into the competition. They will be lead by Indian superstar PV Sindhu, who has been retained by the Smashers. She has been in great form this season and will be a major threat in the women’s singles event.

The Frenchman Brice Leverdez and the unpredictable Tanongsak Saemsomboonsuk will assume the charge of leading the team in the men’s single category, while the Adcock's will look to weave their magic once in the mixed doubles category.

In all likelihood Chris Adcock and Lee Yang of Korea will pair up together in the men’s doubles category, and that should be an interesting prospect. Chennai Smashers have left no stone unturned to get the best possible combination for the copetition.

Squad:
Men's Singles: Brice Leverdez (Fra), Aditya Joshi, Daniel Farid, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk (Tha)
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Tanvi Lad
Men's Doubles: Chris Adcock (GBR), Lee Yang (Kor), B Sumeeth Reddy
Women's Doubles: Gabrielle Adcock (GBR)
Coach: Arun Vishnu
