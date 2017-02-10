Peres Jepchirchir Sets Women's Half-Marathon World Record

Dubai Reigning world champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya clocked a winning time of one hour five minutes and six seconds to set a world record in the women's half-marathon at the RAK Half Marathon in Ras al-Khaimah here on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who won the gold medal at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Half Marathon Championships in Cardiff last March, trimmed three seconds off the previous world record set by countrywoman Florence Kiplagat in Barcelona two years ago, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, her new world record is still subject to the usual ratification procedures by the IAAF.

Jepchirchir's previous personal best time of 1:06:39 was also set in Ras al-Khaimah when she finished fourth in 2016.

She is currently holding the Chinese all-comers' record of 1:07:21 as she claimed an convincing victory at the 2016 Yangzhou Jianzhen International Half Marathon in April.