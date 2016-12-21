»
1-min read

Petra Kvitova 'Badly Injured' on Playing Hand, to See Specialists

Reuters

First published: December 21, 2016, 10:39 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Petra Kvitova 'Badly Injured' on Playing Hand, to See Specialists
File image of Petra Kvitova. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Prague: Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova said on Tuesday she had been "badly injured" on her left playing hand after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder in her apartment and would need to see specialists about the injury.

"In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive," Kvitova, the world number 11, said on her Twitter account @Petra_Kvitova.

"The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this."

Also Read : Wimbledon Winner Petra Kvitova Attacked by Knife-Wielding Burglar

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.