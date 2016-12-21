Petra Kvitova 'Badly Injured' on Playing Hand, to See Specialists
File image of Petra Kvitova. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Prague: Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova said on Tuesday she had been "badly injured" on her left playing hand after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder in her apartment and would need to see specialists about the injury.
"In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive," Kvitova, the world number 11, said on her Twitter account @Petra_Kvitova.
need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this. Thank you all again for your love and support
— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 20, 2016
"The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this."
Also Read : Wimbledon Winner Petra Kvitova Attacked by Knife-Wielding Burglar
Recommended For You
- Aww-dorableFirst Pictures Of Kareena-Saif's Baby Taimur Ali Khan Are Going Viral
- serial offenderAhmed Shehzad Fined for Misbehaving With Umpire
- CAN OF WORMSIOA, Ministry Treated Us Like Servants at Rio: Golfer Chawrasia
- RANJI KNOCKOUTSRanji Trophy Quarter Final: Top 5 Players to Watch Out For
- 400cc BattleBajaj Dominar 400 Vs KTM Duke 390 Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: A Comparison