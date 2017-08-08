PGA Championship to Move from August to May Starting in 2019

The PGA Championship will move from August to May, starting in 2019, the PGA of America announced on Tuesday.PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua confirmed the news at a joint press conference with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at Quail Hollow."The landscape of golf is changing," Bevacqua said, citing the reinclusion of golf in the Olympics as a major reason for the switch."We felt it was important as an organisation to seize this opportunity."The switch will bring about a reshuffling of the order in which the four men's majors are held.Instead of being the final major of the year, the PGA Championship will become the second of the season, after the April Masters.The U.S. Open in June will be the third major, with the British Open in July concluding the majors schedule.The PGA Championship has been held in August since 1972, except for last year, when it was played in July to accommodate golf's return to the Olympics.Monahan also announced that the Players Championship would move from May to March.