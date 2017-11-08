GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Philippe Coutinho a Doubt for Brazil Friendlies

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is injured and will probably miss Brazil's friendly against Japan in Lille on Friday but could feature against England, the team doctor said.

AFP

Updated:November 8, 2017, 10:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Philippe Coutinho a Doubt for Brazil Friendlies
Philippe Coutinho (Reuters)
Paris: Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is injured and will probably miss Brazil's friendly against Japan in Lille on Friday but could feature against England, the team doctor said.

"Coutinho has an adductor muscle injury in his left thigh," the doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, was quoting as saying by Globo Esportes on Tuesday. "The chances that he will play against Japan are tiny, but we are working to make him available against England."

After the encounter with Japan, Brazil play at Wembley on Tuesday.

Lasmar said there was a chance that, against Japan, Coutinho "could be on the bench and play a few minutes."

The Brazil squad has been preparing in Paris for the two matches. It has scheduled training sessions at Parc des Princes, where its star Neymar plays for Paris Saint-Germain, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES