PKL 2017, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates through our live blog.



Preview:



Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates in the match 56 of the season at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.



The Warriors are currently sitting at the third spot on the Zone B points table while their rivals in this match — Patna Pirates — are second on the table.



Both team are coming into the match on the back of their respective big wins. The hosts thumped against Bengaluru Bulls while Patna Pirates too thrashed Tamil Thaliavas in their last group match in Mumbai.

Sep 1, 2017 9:09 pm (IST) Full time: Bengal Warriors have completed a stunning comeback to record a 41-38 victory of their illustrious rival. At one point the hosts were trailing by 9 points in the second half, but they managed to turn it around in stunning style.

Sep 1, 2017 9:07 pm (IST) Patna seem to be down and out as Bengal win three successive points. Maninder Singh first wins a touch point and then their defenders bring down Pardeep Narwal. Vinod Kumar too is caught by the Bengal defenders as they lead 41-38 now.

Sep 1, 2017 9:06 pm (IST) The match has been completely turned of its head in thses dying minutes of the second half. Super tackle on Monu Goyat levels the match for Bengal in stunning style. With just two minutes to go, match is tied at 38-38.

Sep 1, 2017 9:03 pm (IST) Maninder Singh wins his 9th raid point of the game as he makes it a two point game in the second half. However, Vijay comes up with a super raid just when it matters the most as he extends Patna's lead. Patna lead 38-34.

Sep 1, 2017 9:00 pm (IST) Bengal defenders bring down Pardeep Narwal to make it a four point game with just three minutes to go in the second half. Patna lead 35-31 but momentum is firmly with the hosts.

Sep 1, 2017 8:56 pm (IST) Jang Kun Lee is once again taken out by the Patna defenders and then in their next raid, Maninder Singh wins back to back touch points to help Bengal reach just five points behind Patna.

Sep 1, 2017 8:55 pm (IST) Back to back raid points for Bengal comes as a reprieve for the home side. Vinod Kumar and Maninder Singh come up with goods when in matters the most. And then, Patna's Monu Goyat is brought down by the defenders. Patna lead 34-28 now with five minutes to go.

Sep 1, 2017 8:53 pm (IST) A super tackle of Jan Kun Lee leaves Bengal reeling as they now trail by nine points in the match with just seven minutes to go. Patna are now in firm control of the match and Bengal are staring down the barrell in their first match at home.

Sep 1, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Bengal's Vinod Kumar is now brought down by the defenders and in Patna's next raid, Pardeep Narwal capitalises with his 9th touch point of the day. Patna lead 29-22.

Sep 1, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) A super raid from the superman himself! Pardeep Narwal with a stunning play during his raid and that extends Patna's lead to 27-21. Bengal are struggling to get a foothold in this second half.

Sep 1, 2017 8:47 pm (IST) Bhupender Singh finally wins a point for Bengal during his raid but Pardeep Narwal wins a point courtesy of a toe touch to keep his team in the lead. Patna Pirates lead 25-21 with nine minutes gone in the second half.

Sep 1, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal comes up with an unsuccessful raid and so does Bengal's Jan Kun Lee. Patna Pirates continues to hold a five point advantage as they lead 22-17.

Sep 1, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) Bengal's Maninder Singh wins back to back raid points for his team and that moves Bengal just six points behind their rivals. Patna Pirates lead 21-16 with three minutes gone in the second half.

Sep 1, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) After a string of empty raids, Patna Pirates' Vinod Kumar wins two points during his raid. He wins a touch point and also a bonus point of going over the black line.

Sep 1, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) After a string of empty raids, Patna Pirates' Vinod Kumar wins two points during his raid. He wins a touch point and also a bonus point of going over the black line.

Sep 1, 2017 8:30 pm (IST) Half-time: Pardeep Narwal for once is caught by the defenders and he concedes a point. Patna Pirates go into half time with a good lead of 18-14. Pardeep Narwal being the star so far, winning five raid points for his team.

Sep 1, 2017 8:26 pm (IST) Another stunning play from the Patna defenders as they catch hold of Bhupender Singh and it is once again a super tackle and they win three points. Patna lead 18-12 with three minutes to go in the first half.

Sep 1, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) Patna Pirates are now on a roll as they are winning points for fun. The raiders and defenders are working well in sync to take them into a commanding position into the match. Patna lead 15-11 and as usual the star raider for them has been Pardeep Narwal.

Sep 1, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) This time, the Patna defenders hit Bengal with a super tackle and Maninder Singh is brough down crashing onto the court. Patna now lead 11-10. Very topsy turvy match this in the first half.

Sep 1, 2017 8:21 pm (IST) Maninder Singh now comes up with a super raid to win two points for his team. And then Patna's Vinod Kumar comes up with his own super tackle and Patna now trail by just one point. Bengal lead 10-9.

Sep 1, 2017 8:17 pm (IST) Vinod Kumar levels the match in stunning style as he wins a touch point and Patna's Vikas Jagla is thrown out of the court by the Bengal defenders and they lead for the first time in the half. Bengal lead 8-7.

Sep 1, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) Bengal's Bupender Singh comes up with the goods when it matters the most. The raider wins two point for his team courtesy of a super raid. While Patna's Monu Goyat is caught by the Bengal defenders in the next raid and Patna now lead by just one point.

Sep 1, 2017 8:12 pm (IST) Jan Kung Lee starts the proceedings after time-out by getting caught by the Patna defenders and conceding a point. While Pardeep Narwal extends the lead winning yet another touch point. Patna lead 7-2.

Sep 1, 2017 8:11 pm (IST) Hot-shot raider Pardeep Narwal continues his glorious run of form and wins another touch point for his team as the Umpires take a time-out. Patna lead 5-2.

Sep 1, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) The raiders are shining early on in the first half as both Patna and Bengal will back to back point. Monu Goyat ousts one defender during Patna's raid and in Bengal's raid, Maninder Singh does the same. Patna lead 4-2 with five minutes gone in the half.

Sep 1, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Bengal raider Vinod Kumar is brought down crashing by the Patna defenders and they concede another point. And after Pardeep Narwal draws a blank in his second raid, Jan Kun Lee wins a spectacular touch point to open Bengal's account. Patna lead 3-1 in the opening stages of the half.

Sep 1, 2017 8:03 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal starts the proceedings in the only way that he know. Wins a touch point in his firs raid itself. And after Bengal's Jan Kun Lee returns home with an empty raid, Monu Goyat makes it 2-0 for Patna after he wins a touch point during his raid.

Sep 1, 2017 8:02 pm (IST) TOSS: Patna Pirates have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court in this match.

Sep 1, 2017 8:01 pm (IST) The players are now coming out on the pitch and the captains are converging in the middle for the toss ahead of this blockbuster clash.