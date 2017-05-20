Players Belong on Field, Not In Offices, Says Sacked Footballer Vineeth

New Delhi: In a strong protest and condemnation of his sacking from the Kerala Accountant General’s office due to lack of attendance, Indian footballer CK Vineeth has lashed out at the authorities saying that a player's job is to play for the country and not sit in office.

Vineeth, who had been appointed to the A-G's office in 2012 under sports quota, spoke exclusively with News18 Sports and spoke about his disappointment after being removed from his position.

"I got the job under sports quota and I have an active football career currently. How can they expect me to sit in office while I have to represent my teams in tournaments," the Bengaluru FC striker said.

Vineeth is disappointed about the fact that he was not allowed to join work at the A-G's office despite informing them in advance that he won't be available at the time he was asked to join because he was busy playing in the AFC Cup.

"I received a letter from my office to join back in the first week of May, 2016. I wrote back to them saying that I was away representing Bengaluru FC in the AFC Cup and would be able to join by the last week of May instead. In the meantime I also underwent a shoulder surgery and post that went straight to the office.

But I was not allowed to work. They informed me that a complaint has been registered with the head office of the department in Delhi about my absence and I would have to wait until they respond. The response has come after a year and my office has been directed to sack me from my position. I feel humiliated," the Kannur-born player said.

The sports ministry though has stepped in after News18 Kerala first reported the story. Sports Minister Vijay Goel has ordered a probe into Vineeth's sacking, and has promised to write to the A-G’s office and seek details. He said a sportsperson's priority is to win medals for the country, and not have to worry about attendance in office.

Vineeth is happy about the support he is getting but not very sure of his future currently.

"I really appreciate all the help that I am getting. But I am not confident about getting the job back. I have an active career in football right now but sportspersons look for a job so that there is financial security after the career is over.

"I have important matches coming up and I want to concentrate on that. But authorities should understand that if players are asked to sit and work in office, who will play for the country," Vineeth signed off.