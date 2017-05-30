PM Modi Asks Germany To Help Improve Indian Football

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Germany and amid all the high profile discussions, the Indian PM has also made a pitch to the European powerhouse about helping India improve in football.

The year 2017 is critical for India in football as it has the first big opportunity to showcase itself at the global stage, as the country hosts the FIFA U-17 World Cup in October. Keeping the focus on football growing.

PM Modi during a joint statement to the media along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, "We are also working with Germany to improve our sporting prowess,especially in football."

Germany are the current world champions having won their fourth FIFA World Cup title in 2014 in Brazil. The Germans have a rich history in football and have some of Europe's top clubs like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund playing in their leagues.

Bayern Munich, the most successful club in Germany and a European giant has in past made their presence felt in India. They collaborated with the All India Football Federation to play a farewell match for former India captain Baichung Bhutia. The match saw top players like Arjen Robben, Philip Lahm, Thomas Mueller and Bastian Schweinsteiger take on the Indian national football team.

The Indian football team has seen a big jump in their ranking and has moved back into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings for the first time since 1996 this year.

Former India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had asked for similar co-operation from five-time world champions Brazil.