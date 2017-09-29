GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PM Modi Lauds 'Effort' of India Football Team

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Senior National Team’s initiative to participate in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign in Mumbai on Friday (September 29, 2017).

Updated:September 29, 2017, 11:28 PM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Praising the efforts of the Indian Football Team taking part in the cleanliness campaign, the Prime Minister from his personal Twitter handle @narendramodi, retweeted @IndianFootball’s tweet saying: “Wonderful effort by our sportspersons to spread the message of #SwachhataHiSeva.”



The period from September 15 to October 2, 2017 is being celebrated as the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva.’

The National Team players, Coach Stephen Constantine and all the support staff took part in the campaign in Mumbai earlier today (September 29, 2017).

The Indian National Team is presently camping in Mumbai in preparation for the crucial AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Macau on October 2011 where a victory will earn them a berth in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019. The National Team is currently on top of Group A having won all their three consecutive matches.
