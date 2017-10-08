Poland Reach World Cup With 4-2 Win Over Montenegro
Poland qualified for the 2018 World Cup after a 4-2 home win over Montenegro on Sunday saw them to finish top of Group E with 25 points from 10 games.
Robert Lewandowski of Poland, (Picture Credit: Getty Images)
Krzysztof Maczynski and Kamil Grosicki gave Poland a 2-0 lead in the opening 16 minutes, with Robert Lewandowski and a Filip Stojkovic own goal sealing their passage after Montenegro had hit back through Stefan Mugosa and Zarko Tomasevic.
