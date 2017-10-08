GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Poland Reach World Cup With 4-2 Win Over Montenegro

Poland qualified for the 2018 World Cup after a 4-2 home win over Montenegro on Sunday saw them to finish top of Group E with 25 points from 10 games.

Reuters

Updated:October 8, 2017, 11:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Poland Reach World Cup With 4-2 Win Over Montenegro
Robert Lewandowski of Poland, (Picture Credit: Getty Images)
Warsaw: Poland qualified for the 2018 World Cup after a 4-2 home win over Montenegro on Sunday saw them to finish top of Group E with 25 points from 10 games.

Krzysztof Maczynski and Kamil Grosicki gave Poland a 2-0 lead in the opening 16 minutes, with Robert Lewandowski and a Filip Stojkovic own goal sealing their passage after Montenegro had hit back through Stefan Mugosa and Zarko Tomasevic.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Viewpoint Special: Bhupendra Chaubey In Conversation With Hrithik Roshan

Viewpoint Special: Bhupendra Chaubey In Conversation With Hrithik Roshan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES