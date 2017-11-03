GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Prakash, Amanpreet, Jitu Win Medals at Commonwealth Shooting

Indian shooters Prakash Nanjappa, Amanpreet Singh and Jitu Rai completed a clean sweep in the 50m pistol event at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2017, 11:37 AM IST
Prakash Nanjappa with Amanpreet Singh and Jitu Rai (Image: Facebook/Shooting Australia)
Prakash won the coveted gold medal with a score of 222.4, while Amanpreet and Jitu settled for silver and bronze medals respectively.

Yesterday, Olympic bronze-medallist Gagan Narang had won a silver, while Swapnil Suresh Kusale bagged the bronze in the men's 50m rifle prone event.

In the women's 25m pistol final, Anuraj Singh won the bronze.

Earlier, Indian pistol shooters had also pulled off a clean sweep in the 10m air pistol event with Shahzar Rizvi, Omkar Singh and Jitu Rai winning gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.
