Pranaav-Sikki Bow Out of Japan Open, Lose in Semis

New Delhi: It doesn't happen very often that at any given badminton tournament, Indian singles shuttlers fail to make a mark. But it did happen at the ongoing Japan Open Superseries. But what came in as a much needed relief was the performance by mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy. The duo reached the semifinals of the event, but sadly, couldn't progress to the finals. The Indian pair lost 14-21, 21-15, 21-19, in a hard-fought battle against Japanese pair of Takuro Hoki and Sayaka Hirota.Despite winning the first game comfortably, Pranaav and Sikki could not consolidate on the early lead. That cost them dear against world no 20 pair. But this performance by the Indians has shown that doubles has a great future in the country.En route semis, the shuttlers from Hyderabad beat Tomoya Takashina/Rie Etoh of Japan, and Seung Jae Seo/Kim Ha Na, which is a big feat. This is also probably the first time that an Indian pair has made it to the semis of a Superseries event, for as long as anyone can remember.Apart from that, in what can be considered an ordinary outing for the Indian contingent, Kidambi Srikanth lost in the quarterfinals to Viktor Axelsen, while HS Prannoy too went down fighting in the quarters versus Shi Yuqi. In the women's singles category, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwl lost in the second round to Nozomi Okuhara and Carolina Marin, respectively.