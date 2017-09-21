Preeti Dubey's Incredible Journey from Long Distance Runner to India Women’s Hockey Team

Running marathons in schools days, Preeti Dubey was picked up for playing hockey and now she has been deputed as the captain of the national women’s hockey side – India A -that tours Australia shortly.As the national junior women’s hockey team was announced on Tuesday, as many as seven players being trained at MP Women’s Hockey Academy Gwalior were part of the side and one of the academy trainees Preeti Dubey was picked up as the skipper.Interestingly however hockey was not the first sport Preeti, a native of Gorakhpur took up in school days.As a class VI student, Preeti was participating in a marathon and seeing her agility and athletic physique, a sports officer advised her to take up hockey. A sports fan, Preeti heeded the advice and there was no looking back since then.Being a girl, initially she was asked to focus on studies but as she started to excel in hockey, her family threw their weight behind her sporting career. Soon after she met MP Women’s Hockey Academy coach Paramjeet Singh and shifted base to Madhya Pradesh four years ago.Last year was significant in her career as she was picked up for the national side for the Rio Olympics in which the women’s side qualified for the first time after 1980.Having no fears about touring Australia and playing against the best of sides, Preeti hoped that India would come back victorious. The tournament to be played in two pools features ten teams including India juniors.Coach Paramjeet Singh expressed delight over seven of his trainees making it to the national junior side. “We picked these girls from sub-junior level and have groomed them to shine for the country, Singh said hoping that the girls put up a good show at Australia.The mentor heaped praise especially on 17-year-old Ishika Chaudhary, a Gwalior girl, who has been deputed as the vice captain of the side. “A 17-year-old getting into the U-21 side speaks volumes about the talent we have,” he said.