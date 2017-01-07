PBL 2017, Bengaluru Blasters vs Hyderabad Hunters: As It Happened

Event Highlights
Catch all the live action of the Day 7 of the Premier Badminton League 2017 match between Bengaluru Blasters vs Hyderabad Hunters.
Preview
Bengaluru Blasters and Hyderabad Hunters will both aim to bounce back from their respective defeats when they face each other tonight.
Bengaluru had suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Chennai Smashers in their last match, while Hyderabad Hunters were beaten by a scoreline of 2-1 by Mumbai Rockets in their last match
And #CarolinaMarin wins it for the #Hunters take the tie 4-3 #HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/OKL5qgN2mB— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
MATCH POINT for @caro_marin2. 10-8 against @P9Ashwini. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
Astonishing display of badminton from @P9Ashwini! At the break leading 6-4 against @caro_marin2. We have something special on the cards here— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
Great come back by #CarolinaMarin to take the second game against #AshwiniPonnappa 11-5 #HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/x4coqGcdmI— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
And there's the second game! @caro_marin2 clinches the second game 5-11 to push the match into the final game. #BLRvHYD #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
#CarolinaMarin leads at the midgame break 6-2 against #AshwiniPonnappa #HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Great start by #CarolinaMarin in the second game up 4-0 #HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
#AshwiniPonnappa takes the first game 11-9 against #CarolinaMarin in the trump match #HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/KZxCKFw99O— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
WHAT A SMASH!
Outrageous smash by @P9Ashwini! 🔥 #PBL2017 #BLRvHYD#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/YvArY8drak— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 7, 2017
MATCH POINT for @P9Ashwini and the crowd loving it! 10-9 against @caro_marin2. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
.@caro_marin2 makes it 5-4 against @P9Ashwini. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
.@P9Ashwini leads 3-2 at the moment against @caro_marin2! #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
#Hunters trail 2-3 on the night bt they have a trump to play and #CarolinaMarin up next against #AshwiniPonnappa #HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD pic.twitter.com/ajPJtSYSl5— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Next up is the much awaited match between @P9Ashwini and @caro_marin2 in the Vodafone #PBL2017! #BLRvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 7, 2017
And that's the match for #Hunters! What a match & what a performance by #BoonHeongTan & #WeeKiongTan #HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 pic.twitter.com/iZ584WdvL8— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
And that's the match for #Hunters! What a match & what a performance by #BoonHeongTan & #WeeKiongTan #HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 pic.twitter.com/iZ584WdvL8— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Defended a Match Point and the Malaysians now have a MATCH POINT! #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
#BoonHeongTan & #WeeKiongTan lead 9-5 in the decider #HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
The two Tans are on fire now! They lead 6-3 against the Koreans at the break of the final game. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
The @Hyd_Hunters teammates are cheering the Malaysians with full vigour! They lead 2-1 against the @Blr_Blasters. #BLRvHYD #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
And the @Hyd_Hunters have done it! #BoonHeongTan & #WeeKiongTan take the second game!#HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/7JGTNqpdaj— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Absolutely phenomenal! The @Hyd_Hunters take the game 13-11 and we've a decider! #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
Terrific from both the pairs. 11-11. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
Splendid from the Malaysian pairs! From 4-8, they've drawn level to 9-9! #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
First game for #KoSyugHyun & #YoYeonSeong against #BoonHeongTan & #WeeKiongTan 5-11 #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/Eq6ihhDbq3— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Domination from Yoo Yeon Seong/ Ko Sung Hyun. Win 11-5 against Tan Boon/ Tan Wee! #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
Ko Sung Hyun/ Yeon Seong lead first game against @Hyd_Hunters at 8-4.. Go Team.. #NammaBombaatBlasters— Bengaluru Blasters (@Blr_Blasters) January 7, 2017
.@Blr_Blasters' @ViktorAxelsen gives a 3-1 lead to his team after beating @Hyd_Hunters' @saiprneeth92 11-6, 11-5! #PBL2017 #BLRvHYD— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 7, 2017
Absolutely perfect match for @ViktorAxelsen. The @Blr_Blasters now lead 3-1 against @Hyd_Hunters. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/UCDSVk3v6a— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
#VictorAxelsen takes the trump against #BSaiPraneeth 11-6 11-5 #BLRvHYD #HuntersOnTheProwl #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/2b0oxN4WNB— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Brilliant. Just brilliant from @ViktorAxelsen! Clinical against @saiprneeth92 to win the trump.#BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/j8j1hBvkW9— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
Phenomenal stuff from @ViktorAxelsen. Creating some great angles! 8-4 against @saiprneeth92. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
First set , match 3 #viktoraxelsen. #sudheerkumarchaudhary is all charged up! #SachinTendulkar #bengalurublasters #Hyderabadhunters pic.twitter.com/iVKbAXzeuc— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
.@ViktorAxelsen starts well in the second game as well. Leads 5-2 against @saiprneeth92. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
First game to #VictorAxelsen against #BSaiPraneeth 11-6 #BLRvHYD #HuntersOnTheProwl #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/V0cS0S29X1— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Class Act @ViktorAxelsen.. Trump match with first game on our side.. crowd chanting Go Viktor #NammaBombaatBlasters— Bengaluru Blasters (@Blr_Blasters) January 7, 2017
Match point for #VictorAxelsen against #BSaiPraneeth in the first game #BLRvHYD #HuntersOnTheProwl #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Tremendous court coverage from @ViktorAxelsen. 3-1 against @saiprneeth92. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
.@Blr_Blasters' Ko Sung/@sikkireddy cruise to an easy 11-9, 11-7 victory against @Hyd_Hunters' Satwik/@caro_marin2! #PBL2017 #BLRvHYD— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 7, 2017
And #KoSyugHyun & #SikkiReddy take second match against #SatwikSairaj & #CarolinaMarin #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack tie level at 1-1 pic.twitter.com/qHV2XbtuoG— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Take a bow Ko Sung Hyun and Sikki! The @Blr_Blasters draw level with that dominating win. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
The sweet taste of victory.. in 2 straight games.. class act by @sikkireddy and Ko Sung Hyun #NammaBombaatBlasters— Bengaluru Blasters (@Blr_Blasters) January 7, 2017
Phenomenal rally that. MATCH POINT for Sung Hyun/ Sikki. 10-7. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
Keeps getting better @sikkireddy and Ko Sung Hyun at 8-4.. go team #NammaBombaatBlasters— Bengaluru Blasters (@Blr_Blasters) January 7, 2017
#KoSyugHyun & #SikkiReddy take 6-1 at midpoint of the second game against #SatwikSairaj & #CarolinaMarin #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/L0dslMkl7v— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Excellent start for Ko Sung/ Sikki in the second game. 4-0 against Marin/ Satwik. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
Off the tape and #KoSyugHyun & #SikkiReddy take the first game against #SatwikSairaj & #CarolinaMarin #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/s62GtpFnL6— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Ko Sung Hyun is showing his class at the moment but Satwik ain't far behind. The @Blr_Blasters lead 8-6. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
6-4 to @sikkireddy /Ko Sung first game interval #BLRvHYD #PBL2017— TFG Badminton (@TFGbadminton) January 7, 2017
#KoSyugHyun & #SikkiReddy lead 4-2 against #SatwikSairaj & #CarolinaMarin #HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
The Spaniard @caro_marin2 and young Satwik are up against Ko Sung Hyun and Sikki Reddy. Don't miss! #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
A much awaited Mixed Doubles encounter is up next in #BLRVHYD! #KoSyugHyun & #SikkiReddy v #SatwikSairaj & #CarolinaMarin #PBL2017 pic.twitter.com/BQXNbvYtN3— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
.@Hyd_Hunters' @sameerv2210 wins the first match 11-8, 11-7 against @Blr_Blasters' Boonsak Ponsana to take a 1-0 lead! #PBL2017 #BLRvHYD— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 7, 2017
The @Hyd_Hunters draw first blood. That's it! @sameerv2210 celebrates a fantastic victory. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
That's it! #SameerVerma takes the first match against #BoonsakPonsana 1-0 up #HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/uPQKnKNU3F— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
4-5 it is in the second game of #BoonsakPonsana v #SameerVerma #HuntersOnTheProwl #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
First blood @sameerv2210 He is looking in ominous form! #hyderabadhunters vs #BengaluruBlasters pic.twitter.com/u2ao7efOn9— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Sensational @sameerv2210 takes the opening game 11-8 against Boonsak Ponsana. What a start! #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
Boonsak is fighting hard! 8-10 against @sameerv2210. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
Boonsak making a comeback. 4-7 now against @sameerv2210. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
Total domination by #SameerVerma so far but #BoonsakPonsana is finally up on the board but trails 7-3 #HuntersOnTheProwl #PBL2017 #BLRvHYD— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Finally Boonsak wins a point. 1-7 against @sameerv2210. #BLRvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
Young @sameerv2210 wins 4 on a trot. Precision in that splendid smash! #BLRvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
The coveted trophy.. @PBLIndiaLive @sachin_rt #NammaBombaatBlasters pic.twitter.com/Pq5Kve1GIq— Bengaluru Blasters (@Blr_Blasters) January 7, 2017
And the fan is here.. Bengaluru are you are ready.. send in your wishes @sachin_rt #NammaBombaatBlasters pic.twitter.com/hocNPpP3KZ— Bengaluru Blasters (@Blr_Blasters) January 7, 2017
The teams are going with some interesting combinations today! Here's the much-awaited order of play! #BLRvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/rjnLqXNuAb— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017
#huntersontheprowl later today against #bengalurublasters! A huge roar for #hyderabadhunters and all the players please! #vodafonepbl pic.twitter.com/DeNR1ExbBg— HyderabadHunters (@Hyd_Hunters) January 7, 2017
Waving the flag our young supporter.. #NammaBombaatBlasters pic.twitter.com/IAsZSEjXPc— Bengaluru Blasters (@Blr_Blasters) January 7, 2017
The Vodafone #PBL2017 action moves down south as the @Blr_Blasters take on the @Hyd_Hunters at their home turf! #BENvHYD #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/aNeHotREqB— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 7, 2017