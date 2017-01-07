LIVE NOW
PBL 2017, Bengaluru Blasters vs Hyderabad Hunters: As It Happened

News18.com | January 7, 2017, 9:44 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Day 7 of the Premier Badminton League 2017 match between Bengaluru Blasters vs Hyderabad Hunters.

Bengaluru Blasters and Hyderabad Hunters will both aim to bounce back from their respective defeats when they face each other tonight.

Bengaluru had suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Chennai Smashers in their last match, while Hyderabad Hunters were beaten by a scoreline of 2-1 by Mumbai Rockets in their last match

WHAT A SMASH!



Ponappa is taking the game to Marin and she is leading the Olympics champ 9-6 at the moment.


Hotshot Indian shuttler Ashwini Ponappa takes on reigning Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin in the final match of the day.


The crowd goes wild as the 2016 Rio Olympics Gold Medallist Carolina Marin takes to the court.


Sameer is closing on a superb win as he leads Ponsana 10-6


Ponsana takes a quick 3-1 lead in the second game against Sameer Verma.


 Bonsana hits back with a rally of his own, wins 5 successive points to pile the pressure on Sameer.


Verma is clearly blowing his opponent away in the first match, the Indian has raced to a 6-0 lead.


India's latest sensation Sameer Verma (Hyderabad) takes on Boonsak Posana (Bangalore) in the opening match of the tie.


