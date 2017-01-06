PBL 2017 Live Updates: Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets

Event Highlights
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Preview
Table toppers Awadhe Warriors take on Mumbai Rockets on the sixth day of the Premier Badminton League 2017.
Awadhe Warriors will be playing their third match of the tournament and they are looking in form as they have defeated Hyderabad Hunters by 5-0 margin and have registered an emphatic 6-1 win over Delhi Acers in their previous two encounters.
Awadhe Warriors currently stand at the top position of the points table with 11 points while Mumbai Rockets are on 3rd place with 8 points.
What a shot there by @PRANNOYHSPRI to grab a crucial point! But Vincent has started his fightback too, 5-5.#AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Impressive stuff from @PRANNOYHSPRI to comeback from way behind and actually win the first game against Vincent.#AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
The scores are level again, 11-11.#AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
.@PRANNOYHSPRI has a lot of ground to cover here, trailing to Vincent by 8-4.#AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Too good from Vincent taking 4 straight points in his opening game against @PRANNOYHSPRI. #AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
.@PRANNOYHSPRI starts his Trump match against Wong Wing Ki Vincent! #AWDvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 6, 2017
.@NSaina wins a terrific match! Can @awadhewarrior capitalize on this? #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/SxpqgYtONa— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
It is 2-1 for @Mumbai_Rockets_ now! #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Another error from Sung Ji Hyun! @NSaina still remains unbeaten in Lucknow! Wins 12-10, 4-11, 11-5! #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
It is 9-5 for @NSaina! Brilliant badminton here! #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Brilliant badminton again from both these players. It is 3-2 for Sung Ji though. #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Fitting reply from Sung Ji. Wins the second game 11-4. Onto the final game now! #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Sung Ji Hyun comes back strongly and takes a lead of 6-2 in the second game. #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Another gripping game this. It is 3-1 for the @Mumbai_Rockets_' player. #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
.@NSaina wins the first game 12-10 against @Mumbai_Rockets_' Sung Ji Hyun. #AWDvMUM #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 6, 2017
Another error from Sung Ji Hyun. @NSaina takes a first game 12-10. #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Another error from Sung Ji and @NSaina leads 9-7. #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Sung Ji Hyun goes into the break with a one point lead. 6-5 now. #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Sung Ji Hyun takes the first two points of the match. #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
It is 2-0 for the @Mumbai_Rockets_ in this tie now! #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Srikanth makes some errors which helps @ajay_289 take the match 5-11, 15-14, 11-5! #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
It is advantage for @Mumbai_Rockets_' @ajay_289 as he is playing the game intelligently. Leads 5-2 now! #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
.@ajay_289 starts positively in the third game and takes a 2-1 lead. #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Srikanth makes a blunder on the service and @ajay_289 takes the game 15-14! Onto the third game now! #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Golden Point it is! Who will come on top? #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Some fightback shown by @ajay_289 but @srikidambi is leading 6-5, going into the break. #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
.@awadhewarrior's @srikidambi seals the first game 11-5 against @Mumbai_Rockets_' @ajay_289 in the #PBL2017! #AWDvMUM— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 6, 2017
It has all been @srikidambi! WIns the first game 11-5. #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
.@srikidambi leads going into the break. 6-5 #AWDvMUM #PBL2017— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Next up is @srikidambi taking on @ajay_289! Who do you think will outsmart the other? #AWDvMUM #PBL2017— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 6, 2017
.@Mumbai_Rockets_ win this thriller! 1-0#AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
January 6, 2017
At the break it's 6-3 favouring @Mumbai_Rockets_ #AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
The @awadhewarrior pair are showing tremendous flexibility to fend of an array of smashes directed at them.#AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Thrilling contest as we head into the decider set.
11-3 to @awadhewarrior. We move on to the final game of this match.#AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
9-2 to @awadhewarrior!#AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Top stuff from @awadhewarrior with some great defence and taking the point off a 39-shot rally. Game on!#AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
First game is up, the @Mumbai_Rockets_ take the honours! Would @awadhewarrior balance the act in the 2nd? #AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
We already have a 21 shot rally early on in the first game. #AWDvMUM #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Will @awadhewarrior dazzle at home again or will @Mumbai_Rockets_ rocket past them? #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/SBMJrhGZjE— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017
Don't miss out on this cracker as @awadhewarrior take on @Mumbai_Rockets_ in the #PBL2017! 😎 #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/zsmoVg4Oto— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 6, 2017
And the order of play for today's tie is out! Which team are you rooting for? #AWDvMUM#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/x2pbOrvA1l— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 6, 2017