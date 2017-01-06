LIVE NOW
PBL 2017 Live Updates: Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets

News18.com | January 6, 2017, 7:00 PM IST
Preview

Table toppers Awadhe Warriors take on Mumbai Rockets on the sixth day of the Premier Badminton League 2017.

Awadhe Warriors will be playing their third match of the tournament and they are looking in form as they have defeated Hyderabad Hunters by 5-0 margin and have registered an emphatic 6-1 win over Delhi Acers in their previous two encounters.

Awadhe Warriors currently stand at the top position of the points table with 11 points while Mumbai Rockets are on 3rd place with 8 points.

Vincent forces the match into the third game with a brilliant comeback. 


Brilliant fightback by Saina Nehwal as she wins the third match of the tie in gruelling three game.


Saina shruggs off the mistakes of the second game and takes a 7-3 lead in the third.


The entire tie has been thrilling to say the least and this match has been no different. After Saina won the first game, Sun Ji completely overwhelmed the Indian in the second. The third game will be crucial now.


Saina takes the first game 12-10.


What a match!

Jayaram takes the golden point in the second game to take it 15-14 .. 


Couple of smashes from Jayaram and the game is locked at 11-11 each


Match point for Kidambi Srikanth. It has been a topsy-turvy game so for as both the shuttlers are giving their all.


Ajay Jayaram has hit back strongly and he now leads the second game 8-7.


Srikanth is on fire in the second game and the Indian number one has raced to a 4-0 lead of Jayaram.


Srikanth takes 5 points in a row to take the first game 11-5


The mammoth clash between Kidambi Srikanth and Ajay Jayaram is underway now.


Mumbai take the first match after a thrilling 3 setter. They are 1-0 up in the tie against Awadhe Warriors.


8-8 now as Awadhe hit back with a smash of their own.


The match seems to be going right down to the wire, with Mumbai edging Awadhe 8-7 at the moment in the decider.


Thrilling contest as we head into the decider set.



Awadhe have turned the match around in stunning fashion as it is them who are leading in the second set : 8-2


Mumbai clinch the first set 11-7 and they have clearly looked the better team out there.


Mumbai duo did all the running early on and they raced to a quick 6-2 lead.. but Awadhe hit back in smashing style and have closed the gap to just 1 point ,7-8


The first match is underway and its a doubles match - V Shem Go and Markis Kido of Awadhe vs Lee Yong Dae and V Nipitphon of Mumbai


A cracking contest is in the offing between two star studded teams. But the major attraction of the day will be between India's two premier shuttlers Awadhe's Kidambi Srikanth and Mumbai's Ajay Jayram.


