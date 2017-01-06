PBL 2017 Live Updates: Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Preview

Table toppers Awadhe Warriors take on Mumbai Rockets on the sixth day of the Premier Badminton League 2017.

Awadhe Warriors will be playing their third match of the tournament and they are looking in form as they have defeated Hyderabad Hunters by 5-0 margin and have registered an emphatic 6-1 win over Delhi Acers in their previous two encounters.

Awadhe Warriors currently stand at the top position of the points table with 11 points while Mumbai Rockets are on 3rd place with 8 points.