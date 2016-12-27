Premier Badminton League: Hyderabad to Host Opening Ceremony, Final in Delhi
New Delhi: Hyderabad will host the opening ceremony of the Premier Badminton League season 2 on January 1, 2017 while the final is scheduled to be held here on Janauary 14, the organisers announced on Tuesday.
The event features six teams vying for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore and will see Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers kickoff the season at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad.
After two days of action in Hyderabad, National Sports Club of India, Mumbai and BBD Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy will host the second and third leg respectively.
Koramangala Indoor Stadium will host the Bangalore leg as well as be the home stadium of Chennai Smashers. Chennai has not been included in the schedule this year due to unavoidable circumstances.
The most coveted Badminton League in the country, PBL will then come to the capital for the last league match before hosting the semifinals (January 12 and 13) and the grand finale of January 14.
"We are excited to bring the PBL season 2 which is bigger, better and more exciting than the previous edition. With the kind of line-up that we have for this year's edition, it has indeed given a rise to the popularity of the league even before it started. And it has been overwhelming to see the kind of response we have received so far in terms of ticket sales and we are expecting a full house at every venue," Prasad Mangipudi, director of SportzLive said.
Detailed schedule:
Jan 1: (Hyderabad) Hyderabad Hunters v/s Chennai Smashers (Hyderabad) Bengaluru Blasters v/s Delhi Acers
Jan 2: (Hyderabad) Awadhe Warriors v/s Hyderabad Hunters
Jan 3: (Mumbai) Bengaluru Blasters v/s Chennai Smashers (Mumbai) Delhi Acers v/s Mumbai Rockets
Jan 4: (Mumbai) Hyderabad Hunters v/s Mumbai Rockets
Jan 5: (Lucknow) Awadhe Warriors v/s Delhi Acers
Jan 6: (Lucknow) Awadhe Warriors v/s Mumbai Rockets
Jan 7: (Bangalore) Bengaluru Blasters v/s Hyderabad Hunters
Jan 8: (Bangalore) Delhi Acers v/s Chennai Smashers
Jan 8: (Bangalore) Bengaluru Blasters v/s Mumbai Rockets
Jan 9: (Bangalore) Awadhe Warriors v/s Bengaluru Blasters
Jan 10: (Bangalore) Mumbai Rockets v/s Chennai Smashers
Jan 11: (Bangalore) Awadhe Warriors v/s Chennai Smashers
Jan 12: (Delhi) Delhi Acers v/s Hyderabad Hunters
Jan 13: (Delhi) Semifinal 1 (Delhi) Semifinal 2
Jan 14: (Delhi) Final
