Premier Badminton League 2017 Live Updates: Bengaluru Blasters vs Delhi Acers

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

The Bengaluru-Chennai tie will be followed by the clash between Bengaluru Blasters and defending champions Delhi Smashers.

Bengaluru possess 2016 Olympic silver medallist Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and other singles options are Boonsak Ponsana of Thailand and Indian Sourabh Verma. However, they have a weaker women's singles force in Shivani Ruthvika Gadde. The doubles players in the team are Ashwini Ponnappa, Ko Sung-hyun and his former South Korean men's doubles partner Yoo Yeon-seong.

Their rival camp Delhi has two strong men's singles competitors in Dane Jan 'O' Jorgensen and South Korean Wan Ho Son. The form of Thai shuttler Nitchaon Jindapon will be crucial. Ivan Suzonov and Vladimir Ivanov play as a pair in the tour so their continuity gives Delhi the advantage. But they will also partner Indian veteran Jwala Gutta in the mixed doubles and their chemistry will determine Delhi's success.