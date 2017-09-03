Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengal Warriors Edge Tamil Thalaivas 29-25

In the second match tonight of the PKL fifth season of Kabaddi, Bengal warriors beat Tamil Thaliawaas by a margin of four points. The score at the end of the match was 29 –25 in favour of the Warriors.Bengal Warriors owes this win to its captain, Surjit Singh who excelled in defence and its raider, Manninder Singh who in a super raid during the last moments of the game turned it in his team’s favour.This super raid from Manninder gave his team and ensured that it would not lose from this point. Although it lost, there were moments when it appeared that Tamil Thaliaawaas was bouncing back. The Tamil Captain Ajay Thakur was tackled in his last raid and this sealed his team’s fate.At the end of the first half, Bengal Warriors had set up a five-point lead against Tamil Thaliawaas. The score at the end of this half was 18-9 in favour of the Warriors.In this half Bengal Warriors were ahead of its rivals in all aspects of the game and because of this it led without a problem. The Warriors got more points in raiding, in tackling and also in all out which helped it to gain a comfortable lead.