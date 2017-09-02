Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengal Warriors Hold UP Yodha to a Tie at Home

Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha played out a thrilling encounter which ended in a 26-26 tie. Nitin Tomar scored 10 points for UP Yoddha whereas Maninder Singh scored eight points for Bengal Warriors. It was a closely-fought encounter and Bengal Warriors would be feeling hard done by as they had opportunities to win the match in the last two minutes.Bengal Warriors are top of the table in Zone B with 35 points from 10 matches. UP Yoddha are second with 33 points from 12 matches.Both teams were matched equally in the first five minutes as the game was all-square at 2-2. Rishank Devadiga scored two points for UP Yoddha whereas Maninder scored the same number for Bengal Warriors at the start. Nitin Tomar pulled off a super raid in the sixth minute as YP Yoddha led 6-3 after six minutes. UP Yoddha led 8-5 after 10 minutes as Tomar looked in ominous form.UP Yoddha defence struggled in the first half as they couldn’t score a single tackle point in 13 minutes. They scored the first tackle point as UP Yoddha led 10-7 in the 14th minute. Bengal Warriors trailed 10-11 in the 17th minute in an evenly fought contest. Jang Kun Lee scored his fourth point as Bengal Warriors leveled the match at 11-11 in the 19th minute. Jeeva Kumar forced a super tackle in the 20th minute as UP Yoddha went in the to break leading 14-11.Both teams exchanged a tackle point in three minutes as UP Yoddha led 14-12 in 23rd minute. Nitin Tomar scored his seventh point of the match to give UP Yoddha 17-13 lead after 26 minutes. Maninder Singh made a raid point in the 29th minute as Bengal Warriors trailed 15-18.Vinod Kumar scored a raid point in the 32nd minute as Bengal Warriors trailed by one point. Maninder scored a raid point in the 35th minute as Bengal Warriors tied the game at 19-19. Bengal Warriors trailed 22-23 in the 38th minute and UP Yoddha were down to just one man. Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out in the 38th minute to lead 25-24.Nitin Tomar scored a two-point raid in the 39th minute to give UP Yoddha 26-25 lead. Jang Kun Lee scored a bonus point in the last minute as the match ended in 26-26 tie.