Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengal Warriors Stun Patna Pirates 41-38 at Home

Bengal Warriors produced a stunning comeback in the last five minutes as they beat Patna Pirates 41-38. Maninder Singh was the hero for Warriors and scored 13 points. For Patna Pirates, Pardeep Narwal scored 11 points but they failed to capitalize on their strong start.Bengal Warriors are top of the table in Zone B whereas Patna Pirates are third in the table. Pardeep Narwal scored as Patna Pirates led 3-0 after two minutes. Jang Kun Lee scored the first point for Bengal Warriors as they trailed 1-3. Pardeep Narwal scored his second point as Patna Pirates led 5-2 after five minutes.Bhupinder Singh scored with a two-point raid as Bengal Warriors came back strongly to level the match 7-7 after eight minutes. Patna Pirates failed to capitalize on their strong start as they couldn’t score for seven minutes. In the 11th minute Vinod Kumar scored two points for Patna Pirates. Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 17th minute to lead 18-12. Bengal Warriors trailed 14-18 at the end of the first half.Maninder Singh scored with a raid in the 23rd minute as Warriors trailed 17-21. Pardeep Narwal scored three points in two minutes as Patna Pirates led 27-21 after 29 minutes. Bengal Warriors looked down and out as they suffered another all out to trail 25-34 after 32 minutes.In the last five minutes Bengal Warriors turned the match on its head. Maninder Singh scored three raid points as Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out in the 38th minute to tie the match at 38-38. Their defence scored two more points in the last minute to win 41-38.