Pro Kabaddi 2017, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | September 23, 2017, 10:47 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors through our live blog.
Sep 23, 2017 9:03 pm (IST)

Full-time: Harish Naik is taken down in the last raid of the match and Bengal win a point and also the match 33-29. Bengaluru had almost crawled back but Maninder Singh's brilliance in the dying mins of the game has won them the match.

Sep 23, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)

Following the time-out, Harish Naik wins  a touch point for Bengaluru to cut Bengal's lead to just one point. But Maninder Singh comes up with a stunning super tackle and wins four points for his team. Harish Naik then wins a touch point as well as a bonus. Bengal now leads 32-29 with two mins to go.

Sep 23, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)

Maninder Singh gets a green card for dangerous play. Harish Naik wins a touch point for Bengaluru and Maninder wins a one for Bengal during his raid.  Bengal Warriors take a time out as they lead 28-26 with three mins to go.

Sep 23, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)

Deepak Narwal wins a touch point to extend Bengal's lead while Harish Naik wins back to back touch points for Bengaluru. Following Lee's empty raid, Harish Naik wins this third point on the trot. Deepak Narwal is once again caught by the Bengaluru defenders. Bupender Singh is caught by the defenders and Bengal are all-out. Bengaluru win three points and Bengal now lead only by 26-23.

Sep 23, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)

Ajay Kumar wins a touch point for Bengaluru. While Maninder Singh wins a touch point as well as a bonus point for Bengal. Ajay Kumar is then taken out by the defenders and then Maninder is also ousted. Rohit Kumar is caught by the Bengal defenders and they lead 25-15.

Sep 23, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)

Bengal raiders starts the second half with by getting caught by the Bengaluru defenders. But Bengal defenders return the favour by taking down Harish Naik. Following Jan Kun Lee's empty raid, Rohit Kumar is taken down by Bengal. Lee is also ousted by Bengal and they lead 20-13 early in second half.

Sep 23, 2017 8:22 pm (IST)

Half-time: Surjeet Singh wins a touch point for Bengal and their defenders then get rid of Harish Naik to extend their lead. Deepak Narwal is finally caught by the Bengaluru defenders and he concedes a point. Maninder Singh is then taken out in his do or die raid. At half-time Begal lead 18-10.

Sep 23, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)

Rohit Kumar is taken out by the Bengal defenders and they then win a touch point courtesy of Maninder Singh. Bulls raider Harish Naik gets rid of two defenders and wins two points for his team. Maninder is then caught by the Bulls defenders. While Rohit Kumar wins a touch point for Bengaluru. Bengal lead 14-8.

Sep 23, 2017 8:10 pm (IST)

Super tackle on Jan Kun Lee and the Bulls win two points. But Bengal defenders then take out Rohit Kumar to win a tackle point. Maninder Singh then wins his first raid point of the day for Bengal. While Bulls raider Sunil Jaipal is then taken out during his raid. Deepak Narwal affects an all-out and Bengal lead 11-4 in the first half.

Sep 23, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)

Both teams start off with empty raids. Deepak Narwal then wins a touch point to get Bengal Warriors off the mark. Harish Naik then wins  a touch point for the Bulls to level the match. Rohit Kumar is taken down by the Bengal defenders then. And after Maninder's empty raid, Bengal once again win a tackle point by bringing down Harish Naik. Deepak Narwal then wins a touch point and a bonus point and Bengal lead 5-1. 

Sep 23, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)

TOSS: Bengaluru Bulls have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.

Sep 23, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors.

