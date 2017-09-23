Pro Kabaddi 2017, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Highlights: As It Happened

Following the time-out, Harish Naik wins a touch point for Bengaluru to cut Bengal's lead to just one point. But Maninder Singh comes up with a stunning super tackle and wins four points for his team. Harish Naik then wins a touch point as well as a bonus. Bengal now leads 32-29 with two mins to go.
Deepak Narwal wins a touch point to extend Bengal's lead while Harish Naik wins back to back touch points for Bengaluru. Following Lee's empty raid, Harish Naik wins this third point on the trot. Deepak Narwal is once again caught by the Bengaluru defenders. Bupender Singh is caught by the defenders and Bengal are all-out. Bengaluru win three points and Bengal now lead only by 26-23.
Rohit Kumar is taken out by the Bengal defenders and they then win a touch point courtesy of Maninder Singh. Bulls raider Harish Naik gets rid of two defenders and wins two points for his team. Maninder is then caught by the Bulls defenders. While Rohit Kumar wins a touch point for Bengaluru. Bengal lead 14-8.
Super tackle on Jan Kun Lee and the Bulls win two points. But Bengal defenders then take out Rohit Kumar to win a tackle point. Maninder Singh then wins his first raid point of the day for Bengal. While Bulls raider Sunil Jaipal is then taken out during his raid. Deepak Narwal affects an all-out and Bengal lead 11-4 in the first half.
Both teams start off with empty raids. Deepak Narwal then wins a touch point to get Bengal Warriors off the mark. Harish Naik then wins a touch point for the Bulls to level the match. Rohit Kumar is taken down by the Bengal defenders then. And after Maninder's empty raid, Bengal once again win a tackle point by bringing down Harish Naik. Deepak Narwal then wins a touch point and a bonus point and Bengal lead 5-1.
-
21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 21/02.2 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
21 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 252/1050.0 overs 202/1043.1 oversIndia beat Australia by 50 runs
-
19 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 204/942.0 overs 210/330.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
17 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 281/750.0 overs 137/921.0 oversIndia beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)
-
16 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 176/920.0 overs 155/1019.3 oversWest Indies beat England by 21 runs