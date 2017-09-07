Pro Kabaddi 2017, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: As It Happened
News18.com | September 7, 2017, 11:16 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi through our live blog.
Sep 7, 2017 10:20 pm (IST)
Full-time: Delhi have snatched a tie from the jaws of defeat as they get hold of Maninder Singh to win a point. And then Anand Patil played it safe in the last raid and that ended the match at 31-31.
Sep 7, 2017 10:18 pm (IST)
Shubham is once again taken out by the Bengal defenders and he concedes a point. After an empty Bengal raid, Rohit Baliyan is taken out and Bengal extend their lead. Vinod Kumar is then caught by the Delhi defenders and then Anand Patil swerves away to win a point. Bengal lead 31-30.
Sep 7, 2017 10:10 pm (IST)
After the timeout, Shubham is taken out by the Bengal defenders and they win a point. Maninder Singh for once fails to win a point as is caught by the denfenders. Rohit Baliyan then wins a point for Delhi during his raid as Bengal now lead by just two points 29-27.
Sep 7, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)
Delhi is back in business as Meraj Sheikh turns the match by affecting an all-out and winning four points. But Maninder wins a touch point and a bonus point in one raid to extend Bengal's lead to 28-24.
Sep 7, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh continues his glorious run of form in the match as he wins a touch point. But Dabang Delhi pick up a super raid after Anand Patil touched two defenders and also had his lef over the black line. Maninde then wins a touch point as Bengal lead 26-20.
Sep 7, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)
Shinde is caught off-guard by Maninder and he wins a point for his team. Then in their do or die raid, Shubhan wins a raid point to keep Delhi in contention. Bengal lead 24-17 with 8 minutes to go.
Sep 7, 2017 9:56 pm (IST)
Meraj wins a touch point but Maninder wins sucessive touch points in his two raids to extend the lead of the home side. Anand Patil wins to point after touching and jumping over the defenders and Bengal now lead 23-16.
Sep 7, 2017 9:52 pm (IST)
A four point game from Maninder as he wins touches a Delhi defenders after Meraj went outside the court after losing his balance. It resulted in an all-out and Bengal now lead by eight points as they lead 21-13.
Sep 7, 2017 9:52 pm (IST)
Meraj wins a touch point on the first raid of the second half. But Maninder Singh levels the match once again by winning a touch point. Delhi then concede another point as Maghsodlou is taken out by the Bengal defenders. Vinod Kumar then successfully wins touch points in his two successive raids. Bengal lead 16-13.
Sep 7, 2017 9:43 pm (IST)
Half-time: The match is perfectly locked at 12-12 at the stroke of half-time. Vinod Kumar is taken out by the Delhi defenders and then Meraj Sheykh once again wins a touch point to level the match.
Sep 7, 2017 9:41 pm (IST)
Bhupender Singh wins a touch point to take Bengal in the lead for the first time tonight. But Rohit Baliyan too wins a touch point to level the match again. After Bengal's empty raid, Baliyan wins a touch point once again.
Sep 7, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)
Magsodlou is taken out by the Bengal defenders and then Delhi return the favour by taking out Vinod Kumar. Magsodlou once again treads too deep inside the opposition's half and it thrown out of the court. Maninder then levels the match at 5-5 by winning a touch point for Bengal.
Sep 7, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)
Bhupender Singh opens the account for the hosts as he wins a touch point. And then Maninder Singh wins a touch point for the Bengal during his raid. But Meraj Sheykh wins a point to make it 4-2.
Sep 7, 2017 9:21 pm (IST)
First point of the day goes to Maghsodlou and it is courtesy of a bonus point. Vinod Kumar is then taken out by the Delhi defenders and they lead 2-0. Rohit Baliyan extends the lead by winning point courtesy of a toe touch.
Sep 7, 2017 9:18 pm (IST)
TOSS: Delhi have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.
Sep 7, 2017 9:14 pm (IST)
The players are now making their way out onto the court and the captains will soon make their way in the middle for the toss.
Sep 7, 2017 9:07 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi.