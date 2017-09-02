Pro Kabaddi 2017, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yodha Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengal Warriors and UP Yodha through our live blog.



Preview:



Hosts Bengal Warriors take on UP Yodha in the second match of the second day of the Kolkata leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season. Bengal started on a winning note on their home turf as they registered a thrilling comeback win over Patna Pirates on Friday.



As for the UP Yodha, they haven't played a match since their leg in Lucknow. Their match in Mumbai couldn't take place due to rain and therefore they could be rusty in this match.



The last time these two teams met in the competition, Bengal Warriors edged out Up Yoddha by one point.

Sep 2, 2017 10:17 pm (IST) Full-time: What a stunning end to the match. Nitin Tomar came up with a two-point game and that helped UP take a one point lead once again. But Jang Kun Lee won a touch point for Bengal to level the match. Neither of the two sides went for the winner in the final three raids and the match ended in a tie at 26-26.

Sep 2, 2017 10:13 pm (IST) Mahesh Goud is tackled hard by the host defenders and it is a super tackle. Bengal surge in the lead with just three minutes to go. Bengal lead 25-24.

Sep 2, 2017 10:12 pm (IST) Mahesh Goud wins a touch point and also wins a bonus point to again open up a two point lead between the two teams. But Maninder Singh wins his 8th point of the day during his raid to cut down one point. UP lead 23-22.

Sep 2, 2017 10:10 pm (IST) UP's Pankay is caught by Bengal defenders and he concedes a point and then, Maninder Singh wins a point during his raid and he level the match for the hosts with just four minutes to go.

Sep 2, 2017 10:09 pm (IST) Maninder Singh wins a touch point to level the match for the hosts. However, Surender Singh comes up with a two point raid, where he ousts one defender and also win a bonus point. UP lead 21-19.

Sep 2, 2017 10:04 pm (IST) Nitin Tomar is finally brought down by the home side and their raider Vinod Kumar wins a point during his raid and Bengal close gap to just one point. UP lead 19-18 with seven minutes to go in the half.

Sep 2, 2017 10:00 pm (IST) Finally, UP's Nitin Tomar breaks the duck and wins back to back touch points during his raids. Eighth point of the day for Tomar. Maninder Singh wins a touch point of his own to keep the hosts in the game. UP lead 18-14 with seven minutes gone in the second half.

Sep 2, 2017 9:56 pm (IST) UP's Surender Singh and Bengal's Jang Kun Lee, both start their opening raids in the second half by getting caught by the defenders. After a string of empty raids, Mahesh Goud is also taken down by the defenders. Then in the next raid, Bengal's Vinod Kumar bites the dust. UP lead 16-13.

Sep 2, 2017 9:46 pm (IST) Half time: UP once again surge into the lead and this time their defenders come to the fore. Maninder Singh is brought down crashing and it was a super tackle by the visitors and they win two points. UP then extend their lead after Surender Singh wins a point. At half-time, UP lead 14-11.

Sep 2, 2017 9:42 pm (IST) Jang Kun Lee continues his good run of form in the match and he wins yet another touch point to level the math at 11-11 with just two minutes to go in this half.

Sep 2, 2017 9:39 pm (IST) UPs Hadi Tajik is brought down crashing by the defenders and slowly and steadily, the hosts are eating away with UP's lead. Just three minutes to go in the first half and UP lead 11-10.

Sep 2, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) Back to back empty raids for Nitin Tomar while UP defenders oust Vinod Kumar and Maninder Singh in successive raids to extend their lead. UP lead 11-8.

Sep 2, 2017 9:32 pm (IST) Nitin Tomar and Maninder Singh are having a raid battle of their own for their respective teams. Both players win one point each. While UP's Rishank Devadiga is caught but the Bengal defenders in stunning fashion. UP lead 9-7.

Sep 2, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) UP's Rishank Devadiga is caught by the defenders and in their raid, Jang Kung Lee wins a touch point to cut down UP's lead to just one point. However, wins another point during his raid to make it 7-5 in favour of UP.

Sep 2, 2017 9:25 pm (IST) Nitin Tomar comes up with a stunning play during his raid to move UP Yodha into the lead. Nitin gets rid of three Bengal denfenders and it is a super tackle. The visitors lead 6-3 with five minutes played in the first half.

Sep 2, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) Maninder Singh starts the proceedings for Bengal and he wins a touch point in his first raid of the night. UP's Nitin Tomar too wins a touch point during his first raid. Jang Kun Lee wins a touch point then for Bengal and UP's Rishank Devadiga also wins a touch point to level the match at 2-2 early on.

Sep 2, 2017 9:21 pm (IST) TOSS: UP Yoddha have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.

Sep 2, 2017 9:21 pm (IST) The last time these two teams met in the competition, Bengal Warriors edged out Up Yoddha by one point and they will be hoping for a similar result infront of their home crowd.

Sep 2, 2017 9:08 pm (IST) Bengal started on a winning note on their home turf as they registered a thrilling comeback win over Patna Pirates on Friday. As for the UP Yodha, they haven't played a match since their leg in Lucknow. Their match in Mumbai couldn't take place due to rain and therefore they could be rusty in this match.