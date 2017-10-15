Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengaluru Bulls Trounce UP Yoddha 38-32

Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Bengaluru Bulls take on UP Yoddha.



PREVIEW: The calculation is pretty simple for Bengaluru Bulls in the league, if they have to progress to the next round. They have to win all their remaining three contests while making sure U.P. Yoddha don’t manage even a single point from their remaining two matches. But that is much easier said than done against the team from Lucknow, who come into this contest on the back of Rishank Devadiga’s record-breaking feat in their previous game.



Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar will have to fire from the start if the Bulls are to provide any sort of resistance to U.P. Yoddha. On the other hand, the equation for UP is way easier. What works in their favour is the form of skipper Nitin Tomar as well.

Oct 15, 2017 9:01 pm (IST) Full-time: So in the dying minutes Rohit has another raid point, while UP squeeze in a tackle point. That effort brings a 38-32 win for Bengaluru Bulls.

Oct 15, 2017 8:59 pm (IST) Just a minute to go in the match as Rohit and Mahesh get points for their respective teams. It's 37-31.

Oct 15, 2017 8:57 pm (IST) Coach's harsh words seem to be working as Bengaluru gets a tackle point. It's 36-30.

Oct 15, 2017 8:56 pm (IST) Mahesh gets a raid point. Then Ajay gets a raid point too. The match is getting really tense here. Bengaluru Bulls' coach shouting out last minute instructions. It's 35-30.

Oct 15, 2017 8:55 pm (IST) And Rohit Kumar has a Super 10. He looks good for more. In the meantime, UP get a tackle point. It's 34-29.

Oct 15, 2017 8:53 pm (IST) Rishank gets a raid point. They are coming close to Bengaluru now. And Rohit gets the lead back to six points. It's 34-28.

Oct 15, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) UP are suddenly catching up, as they inflict an all-out on Bengaluru. With this umpires take a timeout. It's 33-27.

Oct 15, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Rishank is ecstatic as he gets a raid point. Such has been the dominance of Bengaluru defence, that he hasn't been allowed to score any points. It's 32-24.

Oct 15, 2017 8:48 pm (IST) Mahesh gets a raid point for UP. That's come after a while. Ajay gets an unsuccessful raid as he gets out of the mat accidentally. Then Bengaluru gets a super tackle that gets them two points. It's 31-22.

Oct 15, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Bengaluru can smell victory here. Their raiders are playing it safe by wasting time on the line. With just eight minutes left in the game, It's 29-20.

Oct 15, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) Ajay Kumar gets another point, before a timeout has been taken. It's a 9-point lead for Bengaluru. 29-20.

Oct 15, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) Just two men on the mat, and Bengaluru get a super-tackle here. This is commendable from them. It's 28-20.

Oct 15, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) Rishank's forgettable night continues, as he has another empty raid. Now the Bengaluru players are taking their own time in between the raids as they have a sizeable lead. Surender Singh gets a two-point raid. It's 26-20.

Oct 15, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) This time it's Ajay who gets caught. A rare failure for Bengaluru raiders. Just before this Rajesh too had been unsuccessful in his raid attempt. It's 26-17. Time is running out for UP here.

Oct 15, 2017 8:36 pm (IST) Rohit gets his 5th raid point. Surender is trying hard here, but gets caught gaian. That means another all-out for them. It's 26-15.

Oct 15, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) This is three empty-raids here. Surender Singh takes his time, but that just gives Benagluru defence enough time to pounce on him. It's 22-14.

Oct 15, 2017 8:34 pm (IST) Surender Singh has got things going now for the UP team as he gets a super raid. Three points here makes it 21-14.

Oct 15, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) Another point for Rohit, despite being pulled brutually by the UP defence. Bengaluru are having a great night here. It's 21-11.

Oct 15, 2017 8:31 pm (IST) And finally UP score now. Surender Singh gets a raid point. But Rohit pulls one back to make it 20-10.

Oct 15, 2017 8:30 pm (IST) UP didn't get even a single point in the last 11 minutes of the match. That is just tremendous stuff by Bengaluru. They have set the tone for the match now.

Oct 15, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) Half-time: Rishank is cornered again. He hasn't been at his best tonight. Just two raid points for him till now. And in the meantime, Rohit gets another raid point. Benagluru have a strong hold on this match, and lead 19-9 in the match.

Oct 15, 2017 8:22 pm (IST) Rohit comes in from the left side, targets the defenders on the right. But that ploy hasn't reaped much rewards for the team. He comes empty-handed. It's 17-9.

Oct 15, 2017 8:21 pm (IST) Bengaluru coach is all smiles. They get one more tackle point. Rohit, after that gets a hard-earned raid point. It's 17-9.

Oct 15, 2017 8:19 pm (IST) This time Rohit does the trick for his team. Gets a raid point. And that is followed by another tackle point. That also means they inflict an all-out on UP. They have a sizeable lead of 15-9.

Oct 15, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Bengaluru have managed to keep their opponents quite till now. But there is still a long way to go in this match. They need to keep doing the good work. And here's another tackle point for them. Bengaluru lead10-9.

Oct 15, 2017 8:16 pm (IST) Rohit then gets an easy tackle point to level the scores. That is followed by an empty raid by UP. It's 9-9.

Oct 15, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Rishank Devadiga fails to get points one more time. Bengaluru have done their home-work, and so far have been able to control Rishank. It's 9-8.

Oct 15, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) Harish then comes up with a successful raid for Bengaluru. That fetches them one point. It's 9-7.

Oct 15, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) Yet another unsuccessful raid for Bengaluru. Ajay was the culprit this time. UP lead 9-6.